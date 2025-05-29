Saudi officials are in "difficult" talks to keep Cristiano Ronaldo in the country, a source with knowledge of the negotiations told AFP on Thursday, after the star footballer suggested he was leaving Al Nassr.

The Portuguese superstar, whose arrival in 2023 heralded a rush of late-career players to the oil-rich country, could transfer to Al Hilal and feature at the upcoming Club World Club, the source said.

"There is an ongoing difficult negotiation to convince Ronaldo to stay and play" in the Saudi Pro League next season, said the source from the Public Investment Fund (PIF), a major investor in Saudi football.

"First option is a transfer to Al Hilal with an opportunity to feature in the FIFA Club World Cup or to Asia champion Al Ahli," the source added.

The oil-funded PIF, the sovereign wealth fund behind a number of big-ticket Saudi investments, controls a group of Pro League clubs including Al Nassr, Al Hilal and Al Ahli.

Ronaldo posted "This chapter is over" hours after the Saudi Pro League wrapped up this week with Al Nassr finishing third and trophyless once again.

A special transfer window opens from June 1-10 to allow the 32 teams involved in the newly expanded Club World Cup to sign players.

Last week, FIFA president Gianni Infantino said "there are discussions" over the former United, Real Madrid, Juventus and Sporting Lisbon star playing at the tournament in the United States from June 14.

Portuguese forward Ronaldo, 40, joined Al Nassr in early 2023 from Manchester United and his contract expires at the end of next month.

"Ronaldo's presence is a key factor in developing the Saudi league in the last two years and a half. He opens the door for elite and young players to come to Saudi Arabia," the PIF source said.

Ronaldo's announcement comes just months after Brazilian star Neymar ended his injury-plagued 18-month stay in January, after playing just seven times for Al Hilal -- on a reported salary of around $104 million a year.

Although Ronaldo was the Pro League's top scorer with 25 goals, he has been unable to win a Saudi or continental trophy with Al Nassr, who lost in the Asian Champions League semi-finals last month.

Last year, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner said he could end his career with Al Nassr, the Riyadh team favoured by a number of Saudi royals.

Meanwhile, Ronaldo's great rival Lionel Messi will play at the Club World Cup with Inter Miami.

During a recent interview with YouTuber and streamer IShowSpeed, Infantino said: "And Ronaldo might play for one of the teams as well at the Club World Cup.

"There are discussions with some clubs, so if any club is watching and is interested in hiring Ronaldo for the Club World Cup... who knows, who knows."

Saudi Arabia has shaken up football by spending heavily on stars from Europe, starting with Ronaldo's move, and the desert nation will host the World Cup in 2034.