Trust is a rare currency in executive coaching, a $6.25 billion industry where results are often difficult to quantify and credentials vary widely. Yet for the past 15 years, John Mattone has managed to distinguish himself as a consistent, data-driven, and character-first figure in a growing and increasingly global field. Named the world's #1 executive coach by Globalgurus.org six times in the past seven years, Mattone's work is used not only by Fortune 500 companies but also by coaches and leadership educators across 55 countries.

His signature methodology, Intelligent Leadership®, is now embedded in one of the most rigorous certification programs in the industry and has influenced thousands of executives worldwide. Mattone's reputation is built not on self-promotion but on accountability, measurable results, and a clear philosophy rooted in emotional maturity and ethical leadership. Here are seven reasons why he's widely regarded as the most trusted executive coach working today.

1. A Track Record of Measurable Results

John Mattone's coaching programs rely on evidence, not anecdotes. John Mattone has created a proprietary and trademarked system and tools that separate his work in the executive coaching marketplace. Tools like Mattone Leadership Enneagram Inventory® and the Strategic-Tactical Leadership Index (STLI-360)® are used to accurately measure baseline and then LeaderWatch® to measure leadership improvement. John Mattone Global (JMG) has had over 750 senior leader coaching engagements since 2017 and those engagements that are six months or longer, 100% showed a 57% average improvement in leadership growth and effectiveness. In addition, IL coaching drives other critical "system" metrics such as a +20% to +40% boost in employee engagement; a 30 %+ reduction in attrition; a 2- 3x improvement in succession readiness for critical roles; and a +15% to +25% increase in team and organization operating results through stronger alignment.

2. A Method Grounded in Research

Mattone holds a B.S. Degree in Management and Organizational Behavior from Babson College as well as an M.S. Degree in Industrial/Organizational Psychology from the University of Central Florida, and his methodology reflects both disciplines. Intelligent Leadership® focuses on aligning a leader's inner core values, character, and emotional maturity with their outer behaviors: communication, strategic focus, and execution.

This process is delivered through a certification program offering 192 ICF-approved credits, one of the most comprehensive in the field. "We don't guess our way through coaching," Mattone explains. "We assess, we track, and we build from there." More than 800 coaches have completed the training since its launch, helping extend the methodology across continents.

3. Global Influence with Local Impact

While headquartered in Florida, John Mattone Global operates in over 55 countries, including significant coaching footprints in the Middle East and Southeast Asia. The firm is on pace to generate + $7 million in revenue in 2025 and continues to grow at around 30% annually.

Mattone's team is deliberately lean, with under 10 full-time staff, but scaled globally through certified partners. This hybrid model allows for both consistency and adaptability across cultures and regions. Recent rankings from Stats N Data and Worldwide Market Reports placed JMG among the top 10 executive coaching firms worldwide. Growjo recently ranked JMG as the 15th fastest growing private training firm in the world.

4. Direct Work With High-Profile Leaders

Throughout his distinguished career, John has been the trusted executive coach to icons like Steve Jobs and Roger Enrico, the former CEO of PepsiCo. His influence extends across the highest levels of business and government, advising leaders such as former Italian Prime Minister Romano Prodi, top officials from the U.S. White House, and senior government figures in the UAE, Colombia, and Saudi Arabia. His clients also include some of the most influential figures in global business, including Yasir Al-Rumayyan (Governor of Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund and Chairman of Saudi Aramco and LIV Golf), Evelina Vougessis Machas (Board Member at Hertz), Tim Herbert (Founder and Chairman of Inspire Medical Systems), and H.E. Mansoor Al Mansoori (Chairman of the Department of Health-Abu Dhabi). Beyond established executives, John and his firm, John Mattone Global (JMG), mentor the next generation of millennial disruptors—visionary leaders in AI, crypto, renewable energy, and space exploration.

What distinguishes these engagements is not their headline value, but their longevity. Many of the companies he coaches return for multiple rounds of work, often involving different teams or new leadership levels. "The sign of trust isn't just one engagement," he says. "It's when a company calls you back to coach the next generation of leaders."

5. Transparent Certification in a Crowded Market

As the coaching industry grows—forecasted to exceed $20 billion globally by 2030—so does the need for quality control. Mattone's ICF-accredited certification program provides a structured, transparent path for aspiring coaches, many of whom come from HR or business leadership backgrounds.

Participants gain access to diagnostic tools, feedback models, and structured supervision. The program's credibility has attracted international licensing partners, helping to embed Intelligent Leadership® into organizations and coaching practices worldwide.

6. A Character-Driven Philosophy

Mattone's model begins not with tactics, but with character. He emphasizes self-awareness, emotional regulation, and personal integrity as foundational to effective leadership. This philosophy is especially relevant as organizations face pressure to rethink leadership pipelines in response to hybrid work, employee disengagement, and cultural misalignment.

"I've worked with brilliant strategists who struggled as leaders because they hadn't done the personal work," Mattone says. His coaching involves what he describes as "the vulnerability decision"—a choice to confront uncomfortable truths in service of meaningful improvement.

7. Contributions That Extend Beyond Coaching

Beyond corporate clients, Mattone and his wife, Gayle fund two endowed scholarships at the University of Central Florida. One supports graduate students in Industrial/Organizational Psychology; the other promotes academic leadership.

Though he continues to coach a select number of CEOs personally, much of Mattone's time is now spent on training and writing. His influence is extending through others, not in pursuit of scale for its own sake, but to build a professional community grounded in consistency and measurable standards.

A Framework Built on Consistency and Credibility

Trust in leadership coaching isn't earned through visibility alone. It requires consistency, transparency, and an ability to produce lasting behavioral change. John Mattone's model does not promise transformation overnight, nor does it rely on charismatic messaging. Instead, it offers a structured, research-driven process that has been refined over decades and validated through measurable results.

At a time when organizations face leadership challenges shaped by AI, remote work, and generational transition, Mattone's clear-eyed, data-backed coaching provides a framework not only for growth but also for trust.