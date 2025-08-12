Have you ever been your own most demanding client? That is how DataImpulse started. Today, it is an award-winning proxy provider. Several years ago, it was a desperately needed solution for the company's other project, with no plans in sight to enter the proxy market.

Struggle to Find a Solution

That other project is all about gathering SEO data. And trying to get data without proxies is like trying to make coffee without water. Yet, finding a provider that offers you legally derived proxies from enough locations, with a big enough pool of unique addresses, high uptime, and short response time—and at a moderate price—turned out to be almost impossible. The quality or the price—sometimes both—was killing. Using proxies from known datacenters where prices were affordable was out of the question, as websites blocked them right away. And when you have customers who need accurate information as soon as possible and the price tag to keep affordable, you have no other option but to build a proxy network that meets all of your criteria. That was when DataImpulse (though not named back then) kicked off.

Building a Network

The most important and hardest task was to create a large enough pool of ethically derived proxies. Where do you get them from? The team behind DataImpulse found a solution: they built an app that allows users to sell a portion of their internet bandwidth in exchange for compensation. The result? A totally legal, win-win solution that benefits both sides. Next came a series of technical challenges, such as:

Implementing IP rotation to avoid bans

Handling multiple connection threads to improve speed

Avoiding anti-scraping detection mechanisms

Minimizing latency

Enabling geo-targeting

Supporting sticky sessions or dynamic switching, depending on site behavior

Managing growing traffic volumes and spikes

Ensuring network security even under heavy load

However, this was still more reliable and cost-effective than buying proxies from other providers, and it allowed for as much customization as necessary.

Soon, the effort paid off: the business started to bloom, and its own proxy network was to receive credit for that. And at some point, the company realized: they can share.

From an Internal Tool to an Independent Product

When the proxy pool had grown large enough—spanning over 190 locations—and stability was no longer a concern, DataImpulse finally became a full-blown project and received its name. All in all, we all need data—and the one who has access to it wins.

A dedicated team began working full-time on the product, with a new set of priorities:

Develop a user-friendly, intuitive interface;

Ensure users' data safety;

Help customers with their requests—like integrating proxies with other tools—as fast as possible;

Stay tuned to users' needs and provide a solution ASAP;

Develop an API for more convenience;

Expand the network, keep it stable and safe from attacks;

Add new features;

Maintain fair pricing, even as the product improves.

As DataImpulse was (and still is) in the client's shoes, the provider is firsthand familiar with the possible hardships of using proxies, which made it easier to deal with the aforementioned issues.

The provider has a blog where they explain technical stuff in plain English and write a lot of articles and tutorials on how to implement proxies with other apps and browsers. For customers' convenience, a lot of tutorials are also available in video format on their YouTube channel. And those manuals are not just copied from somewhere—DataImpulse checks each app and posts only up-to-date instructions and revisits them periodically so they are accurate. As a developing company uses DataImpulse for its own scraping needs, the proxy provider always knows about the latest anti-bot systems' improvements and legal shifts, so their proxies are effective for gathering data while not jeopardizing your reputation. On top of that, a dedicated support team is at your service 24/7—even on weekends and holidays. The price remains fair as well—$1 per 1 GB, even if you buy only 50 GB of traffic. By the way, traffic never expires either.

The Power of Being Your Own Client

When you use your product, it helps you create a really strong bond with your users, as you are one of them and understand their pains. You do not sell—you offer a much-needed solution, and you feel responsible for the outcome. That is what helps DataImpulse grow—a sense of commitment and responsibility. All in all, any business always has a goal to make a profit—and that is right. However, a business can only last long, expand, survive through crises, and cement its position if it offers real value to customers.