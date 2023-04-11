KEY POINTS Adonis Sevilleno returns to action on April 21st against a highly-touted Mongolian

Enkh-Orgil Baatarkhuu is coming off a big win last November to earn a six-figure deal

The fight is set to take place at the fabled Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand

Adonis Sevilleno and Enkh-Orgil Baatarkhuu are set to lock horns on the undercard of ONE Friday Fights 14 in Bangkok, Thailand this April 21st.

A reliable source within the promotion confirmed the bout booking to the International Business Times, pitting the two fighters against each other in a three-round bantamweight joust.

Sevilleno, who holds a professional record of 2-3, earned a $100,000, multi-fight deal with ONE Championship after outlasting 15 other contestants on the ONE Warrior Series Philippines reality television show.

Moreover, this accomplishment paved the way for Sevilleno's membership in the legendary Team Lakay.

The 29-year-old native of Cebu, Philippines made his promotional debut at ONE 164 this past December, figuring in a closely-contested encounter against former URCC bantamweight champion Drex Zamboanga.

Both men came to scrap, with Sevilleno taking a wrestling-heavy approach and Zamboanga scoring the much cleaner blows in the stand-up exchanges throughout the clash.

But in the end, Zamboanga took the unanimous decision nod over his compatriot to stay unbeaten under the organization's banner and nudge his mixed martial arts standing to 14-5.

Sevilleno has redemption on his mind for his next outing, but in order to attain that, he has to overcome a stern test from Baatarkhuu.

Baatarkhuu, 34, totes a 7-2 slate in the sport with two victories by knockout and two via submission.

The Mongolian bruiser wrested a six-figure contract with the Singapore-based combat sports outfit back in November with a walk-off, one-punch knockout of compatriot Bat-Ochir Batsaikhan in the finale of the Road To ONE: Mongolia.

"I'm very excited for Enkh-Orgil's future. He is a special talent and a very deserving winner, and I expect him to make waves in ONE Championship," said MMA legend and company vice president Rich Franklin

Baatarkhuu will be having his maiden appearance on the main roster at ONE Friday Fight 14 opposite Sevilleno.

ONE Friday Fights 9 is scheduled to take place at the world-renowned Lumpinee Boxing Stadium, and its full lineup of matches is expected to be announced in the coming days.

Nissi Icasiano is a sportswriter, analyst and editor from the Philippines. He started his professional career in 2013. He has also written for various media outlets such as Rappler.com, ABS-CBN, Tiebreaker Times, Philboxing.com, MSN.com, South China Morning Post, The Phnom Penh Post and the International Business Times. In 2017, he started a career as a Combat Sports Analyst for television and radio, appearing on various news shows for ABS-CBN, GMA, TV5, Radyo Singko 92.3 News FM, PTV 4, Business World, Radyo Pilipinas 2 and Bombo Radyo Philippines. He practices boxing at Tiger City Boxing Gym whenever he is not writing.