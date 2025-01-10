Causing chaos on Ryanair flights now comes with a hefty price tag.

The Ireland-based airline announced it is fining a disruptive passenger more than $15,000 for forcing a flight from Dublin to Lanzarote, a Spanish island, to divert 1,400 miles to Porto, Portugal, requiring 160 passengers to stay in the city overnight, Fortune reported.

Under EU law, airlines must cover hotel stays, transportation and meals if a flight is delayed until the following day, Fortune reported, which the airline is looking to recoup with the fine.

"Ryanair has a strict zero tolerance policy towards passenger misconduct and will continue to take decisive action to combat unruly passengers behavior on aircraft," the company said in a statement obtained by Fortune.

The airline added it hopes the hefty punishment will curb in-air disturbances.

Originally published by Latin Times