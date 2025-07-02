The talent conversation is shifting as the global economy continues to decentralize and digitize. More forward-looking companies are no longer asking if they should hire internationally but where. For international employers, a region of immense opportunity lies just south of the Mediterranean. Africa is home to a fast-growing, youthful, and digitally connected population. The potential of its emerging workforce is vast, and according to Jacques Nack, it's time to rethink how work, opportunity, and access are structured.

Nack is a serial entrepreneur, strategist, and thought leader reimagining the "work of tomorrow." He has spent the last several years establishing bridges between global employers and overlooked talent pools. His credibility in this space is built on decades of experience in technology, governance, and growth. From advising boards on digital transformation and compliance to scaling ventures that solve real-world problems, Nack has always been committed to innovation.

However, Nack's motivation runs deeper than business. With African heritage and as a firsthand witness to both the challenges and the ingenuity on the continent, he has long believed in the untapped potential of developing economies, especially Africa's.

The entrepreneur's insights stem from personal experience. Nack confronted the real-world friction points that make global hiring so difficult while building his own distributed teams across Brazil, Rwanda, the United States, and beyond. Each step, whether paying contributors across borders, verifying the identity of remote hires, or ensuring fair taxation and legal compliance, revealed how ill-equipped current systems are for the borderless nature of modern work.

Amid these challenges, Nack discovered a massive opportunity. "Skilled professionals across Africa are trained, certified, and eager to contribute. They're just locked out of global work because there's no infrastructure to support them," he says. This realization shaped Nack's mission to create systems that allow African workers to participate in the global economy. For employers, the opportunity is two-fold: access to high-caliber talent and the ability to engage ethically and transparently to create lasting value.

Still, there are more obstacles to global hiring. Employers seeking to build international teams face multiple complications. For instance, verifying a candidate's identity and credentials across borders is challenging, especially when there's no centralized background check system or standardized credentialing framework. This lack of trust leads to poor hiring decisions, delays, and costly errors.

Payment systems are fragmented, making it complicated to pay team members consistently or transparently. For small and medium-sized enterprises, these barriers can be insurmountable without dedicated HR infrastructure. Compounding the problem is tax implications. "The rules can be unclear, jurisdictions can overlap, and compliance gaps can create risks for both the employer and employee," Nack states.

Nack intends to solve these issues with two platforms that can work hand-in-hand. Nack developed Quantome as an employment and credentialing ecosystem for professionals. However, it's not a mere job board. Quantome is a structured marketplace that requires identity verification and credential validation and builds social capital through reputation-based endorsements.

"Think of it as a hybrid between a verified social network for professionals and a trust-based freelance network," says Nack. "Workers can build credibility through past engagements here, and employers can gain visibility into a candidate's background, trustworthiness, and performance." This social reputation system can have a massive impact in regions where traditional background checks may be inaccessible or unreliable.

Nack also invested in another innovative platform, Diool. It's a payment solution aiming to address the issue of frictionless, compliant, cross-border payments. Diool routes payments through official channels (directly into local bank accounts via relationships with central banks) instead of relying on informal or opaque systems. This can help ensure that workers are paid on time, in the correct currency, and in a transparent and tax-compliant way. "The goal is to take out the guesswork and legal gray zones that make so many employers wary of hiring abroad," Nack states.

Together, these platforms form an integrated solution that can enable international as well as African companies to hire, vet, and pay remote talent seamlessly and securely. It's worth noting that the model isn't designed to replace existing systems in developed countries but to extend opportunity into markets that have long been excluded due to infrastructure gaps.

Ultimately, Nack's vision is to correct the imbalance of who gets to participate in the global economy. He hopes to see more African workers contributing to global companies from their home countries without needing to leave their families or displace their lives. For employers, the benefits are vast. They get access to exceptional talent without the overhead of traditional hiring models. It's a win-win, but only if the tools and frameworks exist to make it possible.

Nack believes they now do. Through Quantome and Diool, he helps build the infrastructure that allows global employment to be scalable and human. As Nack's vision gains traction, it opens up possibilities not only for Africa but for any region with talent but limited access.