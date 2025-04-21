Amazon and Walmart Expand Same-Day Prescription Delivery Nationwide

In a move that is set to revolutionize the way Americans receive their medications, Amazon and Walmart are expanding their same-day prescription delivery services across the country.

This push to offer faster delivery times is part of a growing trend that began during the COVID-19 pandemic, with drugstore chains and other services like Instacart and DoorDash joining in to ensure that prescriptions reach customers as quickly as possible.

Amazon has announced plans to provide same-day prescription delivery to nearly half of its US customer base by the end of the year.

To support this expansion, the company will open 20 small pharmacies within its distribution centers across the country, aiming to improve access to medications with greater speed and convenience, AP said.

These centers are designed to speed up delivery times, and Amazon also operates 10 prescription processing centers that can facilitate rapid deliveries.

"We're building a modern pharmacy, what we like to think of as a pharmacy in your pocket," said Amazon executive Hannah McClellan, highlighting the goal of providing around-the-clock access to pharmacists along with fast deliveries.

Walmart, which launched its own same-day prescription delivery service last fall in six states, has expanded the offering nationwide. The company now provides deliveries in as little as 30 minutes, alongside its grocery and other store items.

Walmart's decision to expand was driven by customer demand. "Prescription deliveries were the top thing customers requested when surveyed by the company," said Kevin Host, senior vice president of Walmart's pharmacy division.

Amazon and Walmart are joining a trend that has gained momentum since the COVID-19 pandemic, with drugstore chains and companies like Instacart and DoorDash rushing to deliver prescriptions as soon as possible.https://t.co/R0cbtiVJPR — CBS 8 San Diego (@CBS8) April 21, 2025

Challenges of Same-Day Prescription Deliveries: Cost and Coverage Concerns

This shift to quick delivery services comes at a time when more Americans are turning to telemedicine and subscription-based care for their healthcare needs.

The rise of these services means more people are opting for regular prescription deliveries, including for antibiotics or COVID-19 treatments, without needing to leave their homes.

Same-day delivery is particularly beneficial for those who need medication fast and are unable to visit the pharmacy in person.

According to NewsMax, experts caution that while the convenience of same-day delivery is appealing, it may come with certain challenges. "It takes a lot to change people's behavior when it comes to their health care," said Arielle Trzcinski, principal analyst at Forrester.

For some, the added convenience may be outweighed by the cost. Same-day deliveries often come with extra fees, and customers may want to know if they are getting a better deal compared to picking up prescriptions in-store or through their regular pharmacy.

Additionally, some insurance plans may limit coverage for prescriptions ordered through delivery services, especially if customers switch pharmacies.

For many, the personal connection with their local pharmacist and the ability to manage ongoing health conditions, such as high blood pressure, means they still prefer visiting the store.

Despite these challenges, both Amazon and Walmart are determined to grow their same-day delivery services, with big plans for the future.

According to Amazon executive John McClellan, the company is fully committed to growing its prescription delivery services.

He emphasized that Amazon is investing heavily in this area and intends to continue developing and expanding these capabilities over the coming years.

Originally published on vcpost.com