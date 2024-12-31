A family birthday trip to Mexico took a devastating turn when gunmen opened fire on their vehicle, killing three men and critically wounding a teenage boy.

Chicago brothers Vicente Peña Jr., 38, and Antonio Fernández, 44, along with their Mexico-based cousin Jorge Vargas, 22, were shot dead Friday night in Santiago de Papasquiaro, Durango, ABC7 reported.

Peña Jr.'s son, Jason Peña, was also shot in the head and is in an induced coma following surgery. The family was in Mexico celebrating Jason Peña's 14th birthday.

Local authorities reported the victims were traveling in a black GMC Yukon with Illinois plates when the attack occurred. Witnesses found their bodies next to the vehicle, with paramedics providing aid to Jason, the sole survivor.

Jason's mother, Rosy Cabral, has launched a fundraiser to transfer her son to the United States for advanced medical care, describing the attack as a nightmare for their family.

The U.S. Department of State has maintained a travel advisory for Durango, urging citizens to reconsider travel due to violent crime and gang activity.