Angela Merkel, the chancellor of Germany from 2005 to 2021, is renowned for her pragmatic leadership style and commitment to European unity. Merkel navigated complex political landscapes, championing economic stability and international cooperation. A prominent figure in European and international politics, Merkel's leadership during crises earned her both praise and criticism.

Merkel's leadership during crises, such as the Eurozone debt crisis and the refugee influx, earned her both praise and criticism. As one of the world's most powerful women, her legacy as a stateswoman continues to shape German politics and influence global affairs.

Net worth

An estimate of Merkel's net worth is $11.5 million. Merkel's varied career as a politician and scientist has added to her riches.

Political career

Merkel, who was born in Hamburg in West Germany in 1954, was raised in East Germany. She followed a career in physics before going into politics in 1989 with the collapse of the Berlin Wall. After moving up through the Christian Democratic Union's (CDU) ranks, Merkel became the party's leader in 2000.

Over several decades, Merkel has held several positions in the government, including those of General Secretary, Leader of the Opposition, Minister for Women and Youth, and Minister for the Environment, Nature Conservation, and Nuclear Safety. Her political career has probably brought in more money and advantages.

Merkel received $234,383 a year in compensation as chancellor in 2015, CNN reported.

However, with a reported salary of $369,727 in 2018, she outearned other female leaders such as British Prime Minister Theresa May, whose estimated net worth was $2.5 million. Even though Merkel was paid a lot, she didn't make as much as former US President Donald Trump, who received a $50,000 yearly cost allowance in addition to $400,000 per year for his presidential duties. Although Merkel's estimated net worth was $11.5 million, her money came from a variety of sources, including her scientific endeavors and maybe additional sources of income, in addition to her pay as chancellor, according to CNBC.

Powerful politician

Merkel has been acknowledged as one of the most powerful women in the world and as the de facto head of the European Union during her time serving as chancellor. She was praised as the most recognized world leader in a 2018 study, highlighting her illustrious standing abroad. Merkel's reputation was cemented when Harvard University invited her to speak at the graduation in 2019. Her significant contributions to diplomacy, leadership, and peace have been recognized with many prestigious awards over the years, including honorary doctorates from esteemed universities and prizes like the Vision for Europe Award, the Jawaharlal Nehru Award, the Indira Gandhi Peace Prize, and the Elie Wiesel Award.