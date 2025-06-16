When Angie Bhasin started her career in 2002, she believed, like most CPAs, that she was helping her clients by preparing their tax returns accurately and compliantly. But over time, she realized she wasn't helping them create wealth; she was simply recording history.

"Traditional CPA work is about putting numbers in boxes," says Bhasin. "We are trained to be historians. But what small businesses and high earners really need is someone to help them create history proactively. It's not just about determining how much tax to pay, but to strategically plan and implement tax saving options to reduce the tax liability."

That belief is what led Bhasin to found FinTax CPAs in 2018, a firm that specializes in tax planning and strategy. As one of the few certified tax strategists, in addition to being a CPA, Bhasin works not just to file tax returns but to help clients structure their businesses and financials in ways that legally minimize their tax burden. Her mission is clear: empower entrepreneurs with the same tools big corporations use so they can grow wealth more intentionally.

"Billionaires don't just pay less in taxes by chance," she explains. "They have the right advisors, people reading the tax code and looking for opportunities. I believe small and medium-sized businesses deserve that same level of support."

FinTax CPAs can help its clients acquire a significant return on investment. That's not a marketing gimmick. It's a bold promise based on real results. As part of the onboarding process, Bhasin conducts a complementary review of a client's previous tax return. "Returns tell a story," she says. "They show me income compositions, deductions, and, more importantly, missed opportunities."

In one memorable case, a new client came to FinTax after working with a large, well-known accounting firm. Bhasin's team found a substantial amount in overpaid taxes for two previous years, mistakes that had nothing to do with strategic planning and everything to do with careless compliance.

"I used to say anyone can do tax prep," Bhasin says, "but I stopped saying that after seeing how many firms miss critical details. Most firms are focused on compliance because they don't have the time, knowledge, or resources to look outside of the box to find opportunities within the Internal Revenue Code. We take a different approach."

That approach is not one-size-fits-all. FinTax CPAs operates as a high-touch firm, working closely with a select number of clients on a quarterly basis. This ensures the strategy is not left until the end of the fiscal year when it's too late to make meaningful changes.

"If you are handing over your documents in March and expecting miracles, it's almost always too late," Bhasin says. "Real planning and implementation is done throughout the year."

For those who may not yet be a fit for FinTax's one-on-one services, Bhasin created an education platform: SnapIt Tax Boot Camp (STB). The online portal offers subscription-based courses to help business owners, real estate investors, and even other CPAs learn advanced, IRS-compliant tax strategies. The first course, focused on short-term rental strategies, is already live.

"There are so many entrepreneurs who are hungry for knowledge but don't have access to real, actionable tax planning resources," Bhasin explains. "STB helps bridge that gap. It's my way of scaling education and helping more people benefit from the same principles I use with my clients."

Bhasin is also passionate about mentoring fellow CPAs and helping them evolve beyond compliance work. She says, "I mentor CPAs to become tax strategists because our profession needs to change. Our clients deserve more than just paperwork; they need vision and guidance."

That drive to lead meaningful change recently earned Bhasin a coveted industry award, The National Tax Planner of The Year, recognizing her as a standout innovator in the tax services sector. But accolades are secondary to impact. "The real reward is seeing a business reinvest the money we have saved them, hiring more staff, launching new products, putting their children through college, saving for retirement, or simply having peace of mind," she says.

Not everyone is an ideal prospective client. Bhasin emphasizes a thorough vetting process to ensure alignment of goals, values, and expectations. "If we cannot deliver a substantial ROI, we're not a good fit. We don't want to be a cost to our clients, only an investment," she states.

That commitment to both education and elite service is what makes FinTax CPAs a rarity in the tax world. It's not just a firm. It's a movement, a movement that emphasizes that tax filings are the end product of the financial process. Strategic growth starts with the design of the customized tax plan and the implementation thereof.

"When I show someone how much they've been leaving on the table, it's not just about dollars," Bhasin says. "It's about dignity. It's about helping them realize that with the right knowledge and guidance, they can keep more of what they earn and build the future they actually want."

With FinTax CPAs and SnapIt Tax Boot Camp, Angie Bhasin is proving that tax planning, done right, is about empowerment in addition to the immense savings that can be achieved.