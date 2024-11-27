Washington's decision to give anti-personnel mines to Ukraine is the biggest blow yet to a landmark anti-mine treaty, its signatories said during a meeting.

Ukraine is a signatory to the Anti-Personnel Mine Ban Convention which prohibits the use, stockpiling, production and transfer of landmines.

The United States, which has not signed up to the treaty, said last week it would transfer landmines to Ukraine to aid its efforts fighting Russia's invasion.

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky has called the mines "very important" to halting Russian attacks.

Ukraine receiving US mine shipments would be in "direct violation" of the treaty, the convention of its signatories said in a statement released late Tuesday.

"In the 25 years since the Convention entered into force, this landmark humanitarian disarmament treaty had never faced such a challenge to its integrity," it said.

"The Convention community must remain united in its resolve to uphold the Convention's norms and principles."

Ukraine's delegation to a conference on progress under the anti-landmine treaty in Cambodia on Tuesday did not mention the US offer in its remarks.

In its presentation, Ukrainian defence official Oleksandr Riabtsev said Russia was carrying out "genocidal activities" by laying landmines on its territory.

Riabtsev refused to comment when asked by AFP journalists about the US landmines offer on Wednesday.

Ukraine's commitment to destroy its landmine stockpiles left over from the Soviet Union was also "currently not possible" due to Russia's invasion, defence ministry official Yevhenii Kivshyk told the conference.

Moscow and Kyiv have been ratcheting up their drone and missile attacks, with Ukraine recently firing US long-range missiles at Russia and the Kremlin retaliating with an experimental hypersonic missile.

The Siem Reap conference is a five-yearly meeting held by signatories to the anti-landmine treaty to assess progress in its objective towards a world without antipersonnel mines.

On Tuesday, landmine victims from across the world gathered at the meeting to protest Washington's decision.

More than 100 demonstrators lined the walkway taken by delegates to the conference venue in Cambodia's Siem Reap.