The next generation operating system for iPhones, iOS 19, is the subject of a massive leak earlier that shows off the latest interface and other aspects of the rumored revamp of the OS. This leak came amidst Apple's confirmation of the upcoming Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2025 event dates, which is still three months from now.

Furthermore, it has been claimed that this rumored iOS 19 interface will also apply to other platforms and its respective operating systems.

Apple's iOS 19 Is Leaked: Interface Shows New Look

According to the latest episode of Jon Prosser's "Genius Bar" podcast on YouTube, Apple's iOS 19 operating system has leaked. He then shows the massive changes coming to iPhones later this year.

One of the most important details shared by Prosser is its interface, particularly as it now bears a refreshed look that significantly sets it apart from previous releases.

It seems that Apple has adapted what the visionOS brought for its first mixed-reality wearable headset to the iPhones. Instead of flat, 2D icons, they will now be three-dimensional, enclosed in a circle, and feature a reflective glass effect.

In addition to this, Prosser said that Apple is working on a significant revamp of the Camera app for the iPhone, particularly as its buttons will float on the screen.

WWDC 2025 Dates Confirmed: Apple is Getting Ready

The leak came out just as Apple confirmed the official dates for its annual summer showcase. According to the announcement, WWDC 25 will take place from June 9 until June 13. Fans and users may either watch the showcase through the Apple livestream via its website or YouTube or join the event in person at Apple Park in Cupertino, CA.

This five-day developers conference is expected to showcase Apple's keynote presentation on its first day to kick off the event.

Apple and Its iOS 19's Rumored Overhaul

Rumors have long claimed that the iOS 19 will feature a design overhaul, which will usher in a new experience for users.

As the date for WWDC 2025 nears, rumors about Apple's plans to overhaul the iOS 19 experience have been ramping up, and one has claimed that the new changes will also make their way to the iPad via iPadOS 19 and the Mac via macOS 16.

From the home screen and lock screen down to the icon styles, apps, menus, windows, and more, Apple will change the iOS 19 experience from the ground up, according to recent reports.

It was revealed by reports that this will be the first true design overhaul for Apple's modern operating system since the introduction of iOS 7 over a decade ago, as well as the macOS 11 or Big Sur.

WWDC is expected to debut the new operating systems from Apple this year, and the public will get to see if any of these rumors are indeed true.

Originally published on Tech Times