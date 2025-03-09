Arsenal's fading hopes of winning the Premier League suffered a fresh blow as Manchester United held the Gunners to a 1-1 draw, while Chelsea boosted their bid to qualify for the Champions League with a 1-0 win over Leicester on Sunday.

After Liverpool's 3-1 win against Southampton moved the leaders 16 points clear at the top on Saturday, there was no margin for error when Arsenal arrived at Old Trafford 24 hours later.

But United captain Bruno Fernandes put the hosts ahead with a superb free-kick in first half stoppage-time.

Declan Rice's clinical finish from just inside the United area hauled Arsenal level in the 74th minute.

But Mikel Arteta's second-placed side couldn't find a winner and now sit 15 points adrift of Liverpool.

Despite holding a game in hand on Liverpool, Arsenal look certain to miss out on the title yet again after finishing as runners-up for the last two seasons.

Liverpool are bidding to win a record-equalling 20th English title and their first since 2020 in Arne Slot's first season in charge.

The Anfield club need a maximum of 16 more points from their last nine matches to ensure they clinch the silverware.

Not for the first time, Arsenal have faded as the title pressure mounts, with a run of three league games without a win effectively gifting the trophy to Liverpool.

"We lacked the knife in the last 20 to 25 metres. When you could sense United were tired we didn't capitalise because we rushed the game, gave the balls away, and could have ended up losing," Arteta said.

"I will defend my players all the time but in those moments we have to be better."

Troubled Manchester United are down in 14th, with just one win in their last six games in all competitions.

Adding to the gloom around Old Trafford, thousands of United fans staged a pre-match protest against co-owners the Glazer family and Jim Ratcliffe.

"This club will never die, that is clear. You feel it in the streets. We want to give them a lot of effort. In the future, we will not play like that," United boss Ruben Amorim said.

At Stamford Bridge, Marc Cucurella struck with a long-range rocket in the second half to lift Chelsea above Manchester City into fourth place.

The Blues are two points ahead of City in the race for the top four finish that guarantees a Champions League berth.

It was only Chelsea's fourth victory in their last 12 league games as they responded to boss Enzo Maresca's challenge to win all their remaining home matches.

Chelsea's Cole Palmer missed the first penalty of his career and was later substituted, making it seven league games without a goal or assist for the England forward.

Second-bottom Leicester have lost five successive league games and sit six points from safety as they slide towards relegation.

Victor Kristiansen's clumsy challenge pole-axed Jadon Sancho, earning Chelsea a first half spot-kick.

Usually such a ruthless penalty taker, Palmer seized the ball, only for Mads Hermansen to deny him with a superb save.

Chelsea finally took the lead in spectacular fashion on the hour when Spanish defender Cucurella drilled into the bottom corner from 25 yards.

Tottenham fought back from two goals down to draw 2-2 with Bournemouth in north London, saving boss Ange Postecoglou from another embarrassing defeat.

Languishing in 13th in the Premier League, Postecoglou's side have gone three games without a win in all competitions.

Tottenham lost 1-0 at AZ Alkmaar in the Europa League last 16 first leg on Thursday.

Tottenham conceded in the 42nd minute when Marcus Tavernier applied the finishing touch to Milos Kerkez's pin-point cross after Pedro Porro carelessly conceded possession.

Bournemouth struck again in the 65th minute as Evanilson raced onto Justin Kluivert's pass and lifted a composed finish over Guglielmo Vicario.

Pape Sarr reduced the deficit two minutes later, the Tottenham midfielder catching out Bournemouth keeper Kepa Arrizabalaga with a misjudged cross that somehow dipped in at the far post.

Tottenham completed their escape in the 84th minute as Kepa conceded a penalty with a desperate lunge on Son Heung-min.

Son calmly slotted home from the spot for his first goal in 10 games, taking him to 11 in all competitions this season.