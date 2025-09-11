A Belgian festival said Thursday it stood by its decision to axe a leading German orchestra's performance over concerns about its Israeli conductor -- despite furious protests from Israel and Berlin.

Belgium's foreign minister distanced himself Thursday from the decision by Flanders Festival Ghent, where the Munich Philharmonic was to perform on September 18, led by its future chief conductor, Israel's Lahav Shani.

Israel's ambassador to Belgium described the move as "anti-Semitic" and accused festival organisers of "racism".

"There are words to describe discriminating a person based solely on his origin," ambassador Idit Rosenzweig-Abu wrote on X.

Shani, who officially takes over as conductor of the Munich orchestra for the 2026/27 season, is currently music director of the Israel Philharmonic.

As a result, festival organisers said Wednesday they were "unable to provide sufficient clarity about his attitude" towards the Israeli government, whose ongoing war against the Palestinian militant group Hamas in Gaza has triggered international uproar.

"We have chosen to refrain from collaboration with partners who have not distanced themselves unequivocally from that regime," the organisers said in a statement, while also noting Shani had "spoken out in favour of peace and reconciliation several times in the past".

Organisers added that "the current situation" was leading to "emotional reactions", and they wanted to "maintain the serenity" of the event, according to the statement.

German Culture Minister Wolfram Weimer called the move a "disgrace for Europe".

"Under the guise of supposed criticism of Israel, a cultural boycott is being carried out here," he said in a statement.

Germany has traditionally been one of Israel's staunchest international allies, although Berlin has grown more critical as Israel's campaign in Gaza grinds on.

Belgian Foreign Minister Maxime Prevot said the cancellation seemed "excessive".

"We must not confuse the Jewish community and Israelis with Netanyahu's policies," he told local radio RTBF, referring to Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

But the Ghent festival defended its decision, which it said came "after careful deliberation", denying accusations of anti-Semitism.

"In the past, and again next year, we have often hosted Israeli and Jewish musicians," said artistic director Jan Van den Bossche. "There can absolutely be no question of anti-Semitism here."

Israel launched its retaliatory offensive in the Gaza Strip following Hamas's October 7, 2023 attack on Israel.

The catastrophic humanitarian conditions in Gaza as a result of Israel's campaign and ongoing blockade have fuelled widespread public anger in Europe, although the region's governments have been divided on how to respond.