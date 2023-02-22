Ash Wednesday marks the beginning of Lent for millions of Christians worldwide. It is the first day of Lent that commemorates the 40 days Jesus spent fasting in the desert and enduring Satan's temptation before he began his ministry.

The date of Ash Wednesday is exactly 40 days, excluding Sundays, before Easter. However, the date varies each year according to the date of Easter.

It is a solemn occasion for Christian believers to reflect on human mortality and the need for reconciliation with God.

According to the Ash Wednesday customs in the Roman Catholic church, ashes are made from burning the palms used on the previous Palm Sunday. They are then applied in the shape of a cross on the forehead of each worshipper. It is an obligatory day of fasting and abstinence.

Following are some quotes that will help you to reflect on the spirit of the Lenten season. (courtesy: Quotement)