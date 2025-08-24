Australian toxic mushroom killer Erin Patterson faces her victims' relatives in court Monday before a judge sentences her for a triple murder that made headlines worldwide.

It will be the 50-year-old's first appearance in court since July when a jury found Patterson guilty of murder by cooking up a beef Wellington meal laced with death cap mushrooms.

She was convicted of deliberately serving the poisonous fare to her husband's parents, aunt and uncle at a sumptuous lunch in her rural home in the state of Victoria in 2023.

Within days, the parents and aunt were dead.

The uncle -- a local pastor and the only guest to survive -- spent weeks in hospital but lived to give testimony in court against his host.

Patterson now faces a two-day pre-sentencing hearing at the Supreme Court of Victoria in Melbourne as the judge ponders her punishment.

Friends and family of the victims will give statements about how the crime impacted them.

They may decide to read the words themselves, ask the prosecutor to do so on their behalf, or simply tender their statements to the court without making them public.

It is not yet known who will testify.

Patterson's lawyers and the prosecution will also present arguments about the mitigating or aggravating factors that may influence the length of her sentence.

The judge is to deliver Patterson's sentence at a date yet to be decided. The maximum sentence for murder in Victoria is life imprisonment without parole.

After sentencing, the murderer's legal team has 28 days to appeal both her convictions and her sentence.

At the trial in July, a 12-person jury found Patterson guilty of murdering her husband Simon's parents, Don and Gail Patterson, as well as his aunt Heather Wilkinson, at her home in Leongatha, Victoria.

She was also found guilty of attempting to murder Heather's husband Ian.

Simon had been invited to that lunch as well, but pulled out on the eve of the meal, texting his estranged wife that he felt "uncomfortable" attending.

At the time, Patterson's relationship with Simon had turned sour.

The pair -- long estranged but still legally married -- were fighting over Simon's child support contributions.

The motive of the murders, however, remains a mystery.

Patterson's trial drew podcasters, film crews and true crime fans to a courthouse in the rural town of Morwell, a sedate hamlet in Victoria better known for its prize-winning roses.

Audiences from New York to New Delhi followed every twist of what many now simply call the "mushroom murders".

Throughout a trial lasting more than two months, Patterson maintained the beef-and-pastry dish was accidentally poisoned with death cap mushrooms, the world's most-lethal fungus.

Death cap mushrooms are easily mistaken for other edible varieties, and reportedly possess a sweet taste that belies their potent toxicity.