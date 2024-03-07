In the transition from analog to digital, data entry is an important task, where data from an analog source, such as paper forms, is transcribed and converted into a digital format that can be used by computers and stored in electronic databases. In this field of work, accuracy and security are paramount, and working with a company that knows what it is doing and continuously improves its offering is extremely important.

Founded in 1996, Axion Data is an industry leader in providing data entry outsourcing services to companies all over the US. It was founded by Alan Bandell, who spent 19 years as a certified public accountant, including seven years as a partner at one of the largest accounting firms in the world. A proudly veteran-owned and operated company with an A+ rating at the Better Business Bureau, the entirety of Axion Data's workforce is in the US, providing local employment and benefiting the US economy.

Axion's staff is composed of long-tenured, skilled, and experienced data entry operators, project managers, and administrative and IT professionals. Aside from data entry, Axion also provides related services such as data verification, data validation, internet research, project staffing, and many more.

According to Bandell, Axion initially began as a part-time gig for one of his friend's clients who was unhappy with their data entry vendor, which was having issues with data entry accuracy as well as turnaround time. The client was a Fortune 500 company in the fitness and nutrition industry, receiving 200,000+ loyalty card applications each month.

Bandell self-studied how to use the Microsoft Access data management software to develop a data input screen and a database, then he assembled a team to fill this gap and began working for the client. Starting from just two people, Axion's headcount gradually grew over the next few months, eventually becoming responsible for around 20% of the company's data entry needs.

According to Bandell, what set Axion apart from the previous vendor was that it was much more accurate. The client did an audit on its data entry, finding that, out of around 200,000 entries, around 20,000 had errors in the membership number, which was crucial to linking the accounts to names. Out of these 20,000 erroneous entries, only four were attributed to Axion. He was also able to deliver faster turnaround times at two days, compared to more than a week for other vendors.

As time went on, Axion began gaining more clients. However, Bandell shares that everything was not smooth sailing. "At one point, we lost 60% of our revenue within a three- to four-month period," Bandell says. "And it was through no fault of our own, as the clients made a business decision due to changes in technology and business environment."

Despite the challenges, Axion continues to improve and adapt with the times, drawing from the Japanese concept of kaizen, or continuous improvement, which Bandell learned when he was stationed in Japan during his military service.

In 2013, the company transitioned to a fully remote workforce, closing down its offices. According to Bandell, the main purpose of the offices was to scan documents. However, most clients began doing it in-house, so there was no longer any need for Axion to have a physical office. Many clients also have developed their in-house database management systems, and they engage with Axion, which provides the management skills and workforce to operate their system.

With the rise of artificial intelligence, Axion is also exploring the use of AI for document data entry. However, since this technology is not yet perfect, it is not a replacement for humans, who remain integral to the process. The AI will just replace one step of the workflow, streamlining things and making the process more efficient.

"Our secret to being in business this long is that we do what our clients need us to do, in the way they want it done, including developing a complete workflow designed specifically for them. We may not be big but we do big business, and we scale alongside our clients to ensure we can meet or even exceed our clients' expectations, on time and within budget. As a fully US-based company, we are not the cheapest option on the market, but our clients appreciate us because of our work's higher quality, security, and exceptional customer service," Bandell says.