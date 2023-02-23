KEY POINTS Ayaka Miura explains why she will come out on top against Danielle Kelly

Japanese grappling wizard Ayaka Miura will get to strut her wares once again in ONE Championship when she takes on Danielle Kelly at ONE Fight Night 7 this Saturday, February 25 (Friday, February 24 in the United States).

Speaking to the media a few days before their submission grappling bout, Miura was asked about the challenges that Kelly poses to her and had the following to say.

"Danielle Kelly is a great fighter, and you know, is an all-rounder in this submission grappling match. Still, at the same time, Danielle Kelly doesn't have any special techniques because all [of] her skills [are] at a high level, but that means she doesn't have a specialty," Miura stated.

"I think my physical strength and the judo skills I use in MMA are better than Danielle's, and I can show it in this grappling match."

Aside from her matchup with Kelly, Miura has only had one other grappling bout on her resume according to Tapology, it being against Harumi Todate in May 2013.

However, she has used her grappling pedigree to perfection in her mixed martial arts (MMA) career.

The Tokyo, Japan native has relied heavily on her third-degree judo black belt skills to rack up some impressive wins, usually leading up towards a submission finish with the scarf-hold armlock.

Miura's ONE Championship debut came against Laura Balin in February 2019 and used the submission that has now become synonymous with her to pick up the first-round victory in just over one minute en route to a three-fight winning streak.

While she lost to Tiffany Teo by third-round knockout in February 2020, her bounce-back submission win against Rayane Marques Bastos in May 2021 granted her a shot at the ONE women's strawweight title held by Xiong Jing Nan at ONE: Heavy Hitters in January 2022.

Unfortunately, Miura lost that bout and is riding a two-fight losing streak after falling to Dayane Cardoso at ONE 156 in April of last year.

Against who many see as the "face of the division," Miura knows that the young grappling phenom will be wary of her ever-reliable maneuver.

"Danielle Kelly will watch out for my lock. The one that everyone saw in the past fights, but you know, I'm training other techniques and other finishing techniques or maybe I will showcase another side of Ayaka," Miura said.

Kelly established her name in the minds of ONE Championship fans after rolling with Mei Yamaguchi for the better part of their bout at ONE X in March 2022, and Miura revealed that she may know more about the American than what outside observers may believe.

"I think I'm a bit different from Mei Yamaguchi, but I also trained with Mei for this upcoming fight. And then I got some advice from her. But the style is different," Miura added.

ONE Fight Night 7 will take place at the revered Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand with Miura and Kelly's bout set for the second match on the main card.