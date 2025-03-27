Chelsea's women overturned a two-goal first leg deficit to beat Manchester City 3-0 and set up a Champions League semi-final meeting with holders Barcelona on Thursday.

Earlier, Barca mauled Wolfsburg 6-1 in Catalonia to complete a 10-2 aggregate thrashing.

In the final of four meetings between City and Chelsea in the past 12 days, the English champions wasted little time in gaining revenge for a rare defeat in last week's first leg.

The Blues had turned the tie around before half-time as Sandy Baltimore blasted into the top corner before Nathalie Bjorn headed in from a corner to level the tie at 2-2 on aggregate.

Lauren James then pounced on a sloppy City pass to tee up Mayra Ramirez for the winning goal.

"After the first leg I knew we could do it. It's something to say and something to turn words into action. I'm so proud of my players," said Chelsea boss Sonia Bompastor.

Chelsea remain on course for a quadruple in Bompastor's first season in charge.

They beat City 2-1 in the League Cup final earlier this month to begin the quartet of meetings, are into the semi-finals of the FA Cup and have an eight-point lead at the top of the Women's Super League.

However, they face the most daunting challenge in women's football next month in trying to dethrone Barcelona.

"In football when you are alive everything can be possible," added Bompastor. "We have all the quality to go all the way. It will be tough games against Barcelona."

Chelsea's quest to win the Champions League for the first time has come undone against the Spanish champions in three of the past four seasons.

Pere Romeu's side have gone on to win the tournament on all three occasions and set a record by reaching a seventh consecutive semi-final.

After a shock first ever women's El Clasico defeat by Real Madrid on Sunday, Barca showed no mercy against the side they beat to win the 2023 final.

Salma Paralluelo's quickfire double built on Barca's 4-1 first leg lead before Esmee Brugts smashed home the third from outside the box.

Substitute Claudia Pina continued the rout after the hour mark as she beat Anneke Borbe too easily at her near post.

Lineth Beerensteyn pulled one back for the visitors after Barca stopper Cata Coll was lured out of her goal but could not clear the ball effectively.

Pina scored a fine second with a free-kick which flew in off the post, with Mapi Leon following suit from even longer range to wrap up Barcelona's rout in stoppage time.

Arsenal will face eight-time winners Lyon in the other semi-final for a place in the final in Lisbon on May 24.