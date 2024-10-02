Bank Of America Customers Shocked By Zero Balances In Online Account Glitch
BOA claims online outages have been largely restored
Thousands of Bank of America customers were horrified Wednesday when they checked their online accounts and discovered zero balances due to a glitch in the banking giant's system.
Reports of the outage began flowing into Downdetector around noon ET Wednesday, with thousands of customers complaining that they were unable to access their online accounts.
Those BOA customers who were able to gain access were shocked to see $0 posted as their balances. By 1 p.m. ET, the number of reported outages topped 18,000, according to Downdetector, before tapering off by 5 p.m.
Many of the reports were coming from major cities, including Los Angeles, New York, Chicago and Seattle. Bank of America released the following statement regarding the outage.
"Some clients are experiencing an issue accessing their accounts and balance information today," the company said. "These issues are being addressed and have largely been resolved. We apologize for any inconvenience."
