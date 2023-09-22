KEY POINTS Mao said the grounded vessel at Ren'ai Jao was causing "irrevocable harm" to the ocean

The Philippines is looking at all possible legal options, as per Guevarra

The AFP said corals at Iroquois Reef were "recently" harvested

The Philippines is considering the possibility of challenging China in an international environmental case over the alleged destruction of coral reefs and illegal harvesting of corals in disputed waters in the South China Sea, but Beijing couldn't care less, saying Manila is spinning a fictitious story about the matter.

"The Philippines' accusations have no factual basis. We urge relevant party of the Philippines to stop creating a political drama from fiction," Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said Thursday in response to a reporter's question about Manila's plan.

"If the Philippines truly cares about the ecological environment" in the disputed region, it should remove the grounded BRP Sierra Madre from Ren'ai Jao, which the Philippines calls Ayungin Shoal, Mao argued. She added that the grounded vessel was discharging polluted water into the ocean and rust from the ship was bringing "irrevocable harm" to the ocean.

Beijing's remarks came after Philippine Solicitor General Menardo Guevarra said Wednesday that his office was probing the reported destruction of coral reefs in the West Philippine Sea (WPS).

Guevarra said his office was evaluating all possible legal options "including the possible filing of a new complaint against China before an international tribunal."

The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) said earlier this week that Chinese militia vessels may have illegally harvested corals in Rozul Reef, which is called Iroquois Reef internationally.

Commander of the AFP WESCOM (Western Command) Vice Adm. Alberto Carlos said Chinese ships loitering around Rozul Reef were driven away by Philippine troops. AFP divers were immediately sent to the area only to discover that corals in the area were harvested "recently." Carlos said the harvesting of corals in the area was a violation of Philippine sovereignty. "We are the only ones with the right to resources in the West Philippine Sea," he said.

AFP spokesperson Col. Medel Aguilar said the harvesting of corals may result in food insecurity across the region in the future, as it would affect fish reproduction.

The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) went on to confirm "extensive marine environment damage in areas frequented by Chinese maritime militia." PCG spokesperson Jay Tarriela released footage that showed seemingly crushed corals and discoloration of the seabed.

PHILIPPINE COAST GUARD CONFIRMS EXTENSIVE MARINE ENVIRONMENTAL DAMAGE IN AREAS FREQUENTED BY CHINESE MARITIME MILITIA



The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) fully supports and confirms the report released by the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) Western Command (WESCOM), exposing… pic.twitter.com/poK8DFjDNC — Jay Tarriela (@jaytaryela) September 17, 2023

Tarriela said the "continued swarming for indiscriminate illegal and destructive fishing activities" of Chinese maritime troops in Rozul Reef and Escoda Shoal, also called Sabina Shoal, "may have directly caused" the destruction of the marine environment in the WPS. Both shoals are within the Philippines' exclusive economic zone (EEZ).

Former solicitor general Francis Jardeleza urged the Marcos administration to file another arbitral case against China. Jardeleza, who served as solicitor general for the Aquino government when it won the 2016 arbitral case against China, said the Philippines had a "strong case" against Beijing due to the possible economic losses due to environmental degradation from illegal activities in the SCS and government expenses over dangerous maneuvers by the Chinese Coast Guard (CCG). However, "nothing will happen without the go signal of the President [Ferdinand 'Bongbong' Marcos Jr.]," he noted.

Tensions between the two sides have been escalating in recent months following incidents in the disputed waters that included the CCG spraying a water cannon on Philippine vessels and CCG ships blocking PCG vessels on a resupply mission to the grounded BRP Sierra Madre.