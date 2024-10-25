The US election takes a detour from the swing state circuit to decamp to Texas on Friday as Kamala Harris rallies with pop superstar Beyonce and Donald Trump sits down with the world's biggest podcaster.

Solidly Republican Texas makes an unorthodox stop just days before November 5, especially for Harris who could be working to revive her momentum in the battleground states set to decide the vote.

But the Democratic team is gambling that its star-studded show -- also featuring country legend Willie Nelson -- will highlight Republican restrictions on abortion, a key part of Harris's platform against Trump.

Beyonce's backing for Harris comes on top of an endorsement from Taylor Swift and campaign appearances from artists including Lizzo, Stevie Wonder, Bruce Springsteen, Eminem and Usher.

The "Crazy in Love" singer will appear alongside Harris in Houston, while Trump will be in Austin, taping an interview with Joe Rogan, who hosts the most listened-to podcast globally.

November's presidential election will be the first held after a 2022 Supreme Court ruling overturned nationwide protection of abortion.

In her campaign, Harris has repeatedly linked Trump -- who took credit for the abortion ruling after reshaping the court -- to shocking stories of women who have been denied vital reproductive health care.

Texas now prohibits all abortions except in rare cases.

Friday's show will mark Beyonce's first appearance with Harris, although the 32-time Grammy Award-winner has performed for Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton.

Harris got permission to use the singer's anthem "Freedom" and it has been the leading soundtrack of her push for the White House.

Both election candidates have sought to broaden their support by sidestepping traditional media in favor of podcasts and YouTube shows consumed by uncommitted young voters who could make all the difference in a tight vote.

Trump will woo Rogan's massive audience, seeking viral moments that tap into his everyman appeal similar to his recent photo-op at a Pennsylvania McDonald's.

"The Joe Rogan Experience" was the world's most listened-to podcast on streaming giant Spotify in 2023, for the fourth year running. It has 17.5 million subscribers on YouTube, and the most popular episode has been viewed 61 million times.

The final night of the Republican National Convention -- featuring Trump's keynote speech -- was televised by 14 networks and yet didn't get close to half that figure, notching 25 million viewers.

Trump's campaign said he would also deliver remarks to the press in Austin on border security and migrant crime before heading to a rally back in the swing states, in closely watched Michigan.