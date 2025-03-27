Success in the business world is usually evaluated in numbers—revenue, market share, and bottom line. Deals are signed, money changes hands, and companies move forward, chasing the next opportunity. What if the true measure of success was not only in the transaction but in the relationships built, problems solved, and the impact made?

Samuel Tirone, President of Tirone Land and Mineral Prospects, LLC (TLMP), has observed how business objectives usually precede the real needs of the people and communities involved. Deals are approached with corporate gain as the primary focus. Meanwhile, the human element (i.e., the motivations, struggles, and aspirations of those on the other side of the table) is an afterthought.

Tirone believes that a different approach that emphasizes lasting relationships over short-term wins and creates value for everyone involved must be prioritized. "The most meaningful and sustainable wins come from knowing the deeper needs at play in every negotiation," he remarks. "We need to start creating shared success that can lead to long-term partnerships and tangible improvements in people's lives."

This philosophy stems from Tirone's extensive experience as an expert in land acquisition, mineral rights, and corporate ventures, structuring complex multimillion-dollar deals that balanced the interests of all parties involved. He has managed mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, and mineral rights acquisitions of companies that are active in the Appalachian region. His ability to evaluate financial models, identify high-potential opportunities, and close deals that are favorable to both sides was his recipe for success.

During his tenure as an acquisition manager at a company involved in hydrocarbon exploration, he led a team of over 30 professionals in securing thousands of land deals, covering hundreds of thousands of acres for onshore energy development. When the firm was purchased, Tirone played a key role in managing the transition and ensuring the smooth divestiture of company assets. Needless to say, his expertise in navigating complex negotiations and his profound understanding of corporate and landowner perspectives made him a trusted figure in the industry.

Tirone never lost sight of the human element in business through it all. His philosophy of helping others achieve their goals became the foundation of his approach to business. He prioritizes the needs of landowners and other stakeholders which contributes to a much more robust transaction, and ultimately stronger long-term relationship.

An example of this approach in action is Tirone's work with public lands in Pennsylvania. Many of these lands contained natural gas reserves, but they were also environmentally sensitive areas. Traditional business strategies focused on maximizing extraction and overcoming regulatory hurdles. Tirone took a different approach. He sought to understand the challenges of the local officials instead of viewing them as adversaries.

"I learned that they were committed to environmental protection and the needs of their constituents who utilize their lands and also had challenges with budget constraints," Tirone shares. He then worked with them collaboratively, enabling him to secure agreements that provided the necessary resources for environmental stewardship while also providing access to valuable energy reserves. The result was a win-win scenario. Energy production increased, local agencies met conservation and use goals, and public lands benefited from numerous improvements.

Essentially, Tirone applies the same structured methodology of restoring balance, addressing needs, and creating something meaningful that both parties are invested in. How does Tirone accomplish this? He shares that the first step is diagnosis. It's about understanding what's preventing the other party from engaging in the transaction. Why might a counterparty be hesitant? What concerns exist and what external pressures are at play?" Tirone remarks.

The next step is finding ways to bring the transaction to the best possible state of health. This means looking beyond simple financial incentives. Tirone argues that although money is usually viewed as the primary driver in business transactions, there are always other issues that play important roles as well - issues of trust, perception, or historical grievances. He shares that these are more pronounced in industries like oil and gas, where development projects intersect with personal land rights, environmental concerns, and political discourse. "The focus should be on restoring confidence, addressing fears, and aligning interests so that all stakeholders see the value in moving forward," Tirone remarks.

This leads to the next element of the process, which is leveraging the resources within the company to solve these issues. The key is to shift the perspective from "How can we get what we want?" to "How can we help the other party overcome their barriers?" Doing so can help companies establish credibility, build trust, and create meaningful long-term relationships.

None of this can be accomplished in isolation. Tirone stresses that the most essential aspect of his approach is collaboration. This is especially critical in today's energy landscape, where success requires a collective effort to overcome regulatory hurdles, infrastructure constraints, and shifting public perceptions.

Samuel Tirone believes that as the demand for energy continues and the need for expanded infrastructure becomes more urgent, the industry must find ways to prioritize the needs of its stakeholders. He states: "I believe it's critical that companies and stakeholders work together now, more than ever, to ensure our energy demands are met. Energy is our collective need. Together, we will all benefit from engaging in constructive collaboration and strengthening our trust filled relationships as we work together to not only achieve company goals, but incorporate stakeholder values and needs in our business decisions."