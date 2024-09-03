Five children have been arrested in connection with the murder of an 80-year-old man in England.

It happened Sunday evening in Franklin Park, Braunstone Town on the outskirts of Leicester. The attack took place around 6:30 p.m. close to the park entrance in Bramble Way, police said.

The victim was walking his dog when he was seriously assaulted by a group of youngsters. They left the scene before emergency services arrived.

The victim was identified as Bhim Sen Kohli, Sky News reported. He died on Monday night, according to Leicestershire Police.

Detective Inspector Emma Matts, senior investigating officer, said: "Sadly, following the death of the victim last night, this has now become a murder investigation."

Kohli's neighbor told Sky News he was a "very good man, very quiet, very jolly."

The victim was originally from India and had lived in the UK for decades.

Officers have arrested a 14-year-old boy and a girl along with a boy and two girls who are 12 years old on suspicion of murder.

Detectives are currently working to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident and are speaking to residents in the area to gather as much information as possible.

As part of inquiries, they want to speak to anyone who was in the park or in the area of Bramble Way between 6pm and 6.45pm on Sunday evening.

"We still need people who were in the area to come forward if they have seen anything or have any information which could assist," Matts said.

"A scene preservation will remain in place at the park while our investigation progresses. Local officers are also in the area carrying out reassurance patrols and can speak to anyone in the local community who has concerns."