As Donald Trump edges closer to a decision on whether to strike Iran's nuclear facilities, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has been reportedly been excluded from high-level deliberations. "Nobody is talking to Hegseth," an official told The Washington Post.

Hegseth was confirmed as defense secretary earlier this year alongside Tulsi Gabbard, who now leads the Office of the Director of National Intelligence. Despite early involvement, Hegseth's role appears to have diminished over time, especially following the fallout from "Signalgate"—an incident in which he reportedly shared sensitive information regarding an incoming attack against Yemen's Houthi rebels in a group chat that had mistakenly included a journalist.

Now, as Israel bombards Iranian nuclear facilities and Trump weighs joining the offensive, Hegseth is out of the team is advising him: Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, CIA Director John Ratcliffe, and Joint Chiefs Chair Gen. Dan Caine.

These four officials, described by insiders as "Tier One," have taken the role as the president's primary military and intelligence counselors, the Washington Post added.

Although the Pentagon has claimed Hegseth remains closely involved, three current U.S. officials confirmed that key briefings and war planning are being led by Generals Kurilla and Caine, with no operational coordination involving Hegseth or his staff.

"Nobody is talking to Hegseth," one official said. "There is no interface operationally between Hegseth and the White House at all."

With the U.S. deploying additional forces to the Middle East and tensions with Iran rising, Trump has relied increasingly on military brass and gut instinct over his formal Cabinet. Gabbard, too, has reportedly fallen out of favor, her recent video warning of nuclear conflict was said to have angered Trump, further fracturing her influence within the national security circle.

Originally published on Latin Times