Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met with President Joe Biden at the White House to discuss the ongoing conflict with Hamas. According to ABC News, the meeting focused on efforts to achieve a ceasefire and secure the release of hostages held by Hamas. White House National Security Communications Adviser John Kirby detailed that Biden aimed to push for an agreement that includes a six-week ceasefire and the release of the most vulnerable hostages.

During their conversation, Netanyahu expressed his appreciation for Biden's long-term support for Israel. He highlighted the President's consistent assistance over the decades, stating, "I look forward to discussing with you today and working with you in the months ahead on the great issues before us," as reported by ABC News. Biden acknowledged the significance of their meeting and reiterated his commitment to addressing the conflict.

Vice President Kamala Harris, who did not attend Netanyahu's address to Congress due to prior commitments, is scheduled to meet with him separately. CBS News reported that Harris has been more vocal about the humanitarian crisis in Gaza. She has called for increased humanitarian aid access and has expressed criticism of the current handling of the conflict.

Netanyahu's address to Congress, which occurred just before his White House meeting, was met with mixed reactions. In his speech, Netanyahu thanked the U.S. for its support and urged Congress to continue backing Israel in its fight against Hamas. He also made controversial remarks about pro-Palestinian protesters in the U.S., referring to them as "Iran's useful idiots." CBS News noted that this comment drew criticism and highlighted the polarized opinions on the conflict.

The speech came amid growing protests in Israel, where citizens are demanding that Netanyahu secure a deal to bring home hostages held by Hamas. Additionally, a group of former Israeli security and political officials recently sent a letter to U.S. congressional leaders, accusing Netanyahu of prioritizing his political survival over the safety of hostages and regional security.

In their discussions, Biden and Netanyahu also planned to address broader regional issues, including the situation in Lebanon, stability in the West Bank, and countering Iran and its proxy groups. According to CBS News, Biden and Netanyahu are expected to meet with American families of hostages held by Hamas as part of their efforts to secure their release and negotiate a broader ceasefire.