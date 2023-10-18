President Joe Biden said that the air strike that killed hundreds of people at a hospital in Gaza on Tuesday appears to have been caused by a local terrorist group and not by Israel.

"I was outraged and saddened by the enormous loss of lives yesterday in hospital Gaza," Biden told reporters in Tel Aviv Wednesday. "Based on the information we have seen today, it appears to be a result of a rocket fired by a terrorist group in Gaza."

Biden did not give more details on the information he was given about the attack. Israel released an audio recording from inside Gaza in which two groups claim the rocket came from a pro-Islamic group.

The explosion at Ahli Arab hospital killed between 200 and 300 people Tuesday, according to health authorities in Gaza. Some Arab nations are blaming Israel for the attack despite denials from the Israeli military.

Biden, who traveled to Israel in a show of support the country in its fight against Hamas, said the U.S. asked Israel to authorize aid to civilians in Gaza. He also announced $100 million in U.S. funding for humanitarian assistance in Gaza and the West Bank.

"We mourned the loss of innocent Palestinean lives like the entire world," he said. "The vast majority of Palestinean people are not Hamas."

Biden reinforced that the U.S. will continue supporting Israel and spoke strongly against the "atrocities" committed by Hamas. He said his higher priority is the release of hostages.

"We're pursuing every avenue to bring home those who are being held captive by Hamas," Biden said, adding that an aid package is also in the works. "Later this week, I'm going to ask Congress for an unprecedented package for Israel's defense."

The U.S. president reaffirmed his warning against any other threats against Israel. "My message to any state or hostile actor thinking about attacking Israel remains the same as a week ago: Don't, don't, don't," he said.