President Joe Biden and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will sign a security agreement at the G7 summit in Bari, Italy, on Thursday. This agreement aims to provide long-term defense and security cooperation between the U.S. and Ukraine.

According to ABC News, the agreement is intended to show Russia that the U.S. supports Ukraine. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan stated that the U.S. will help Ukraine with its security needs both now and in the future.

CNN reports that the agreement includes commitments for training Ukraine's armed forces, cooperation in weapons production, ongoing military assistance, and increased intelligence sharing. However, it is an "executive agreement," meaning future U.S. administrations could revoke it.

The agreement does not include a specific monetary pledge. Instead, it outlines a plan for the Biden administration to work with Congress on long-term funding for Ukraine's defense. It also includes provisions for immediate consultations following any future Russian attacks.

The agreement does not include a mutual defense clause, which would commit the U.S. to defending Ukraine militarily. Zelenskyy has noted that while these agreements are helpful, they do not replace the need for NATO membership, which includes a mutual defense provision.

Concerns remain about potential changes in U.S. policy if former President Donald Trump wins another term. Trump has not clearly stated his position on continued support for Ukraine and has suggested he would push for increased European defense contributions.

National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby confirmed the U.S. commitment to Ukraine at the G7 summit. The U.S. will also announce plans to use Russia's frozen assets for Ukraine's reconstruction.

This security pact is similar to agreements Ukraine has with other allies like the UK, France, and Germany. This marks a significant step in supporting Ukraine amid its conflict with Russia.

CNN also noted that Biden recently agreed to let Ukraine use U.S.-provided weapons to strike targets in Russia, a major policy change aimed at strengthening Ukraine's defense.

4o