Big Lots is officially making a big comeback. After months of store closures and financial uncertainty, the popular discount retailer is reopening more than 130 stores across the US in May.

The move comes after a major deal with Gordon Brothers Retail Partners and new ownership under Variety Wholesalers.

The first wave of 60 store openings is set for May 1, with another 73 stores opening on May 15.

These reopenings follow an initial batch of nine stores that welcomed customers back on April 10. In total, more than 219 Big Lots stores and two distribution centers are being brought back to life under the new ownership, USA Today said.

Variety Wholesalers, the company now running the show, says this is just the beginning of a larger plan.

"We're thrilled to bring the Big Lots! brand back to life by offering more deals than ever, lots of famous brands and a new apparel department for the entire family," said Lisa Seigies, CEO of Variety Wholesalers, in a news release.

She added, "Every time a customer visits Big Lots! we want them to find something new and exciting."

Big Lots Expands With Apparel and Electronics in New Store Rollout

The store openings will happen across more than a dozen states, including Ohio, Michigan, Indiana, Kentucky, Tennessee, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Alabama, Virginia, West Virginia, Mississippi, and Pennsylvania.

Some of the new locations will feature expanded departments, including family apparel and electronics, alongside their usual closeout deals and home items.

Ohio, which once had the most Big Lots locations, will see close to 30 stores reopen.

According to Newsweek, In addition, four former Big Lots locations in Ohio will now open under the Ollie's Bargain Outlet name.

Another competitor, Ocean State Job Lot, has taken over 15 other former Big Lots locations across several northeastern states.

The full relaunch will take place in phases, continuing through early June and building toward a national grand opening this fall.

Variety Wholesalers says stores may not look perfect at first, but improvements and new product additions will roll out weekly.

While Big Lots fans may have worried that the brand was gone for good, this new chapter brings fresh hope—and a lot of new deals—to shoppers across the country. Store lists and opening dates are being shared through Big Lots' official channels as the reopening continues.

Originally published on vcpost.com