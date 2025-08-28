The Women's Rugby World Cup heads into its second week on the back of impressive off-field numbers, with organisers adamant the tournament's momentum can be maintained despite several mismatches in the first round of pool matches.

More than 85,000 spectators watched the opening eight group games, with host nation England's 69-7 thrashing of the United States attracting a peak television audience of 2.4 million in the United Kingdom.

France's 24-0 win over Italy also broke records with 3.2 million watching on TF1 in France.

But the average margin of victory in the first round was 47 points, with France's ultimately convincing win over Italy the closest contest of the round.

Several more lopsided contests are expected this weekend, with teams that are effectively professional going up against essentially amateur sides.

Tournament favourites England have made 13 changes, with injured captain Zoe Aldcroft missing, but they will still be expected to hammer Samoa, who lost their Pool A opener 73-0 to Australia.

Reigning world champions New Zealand, meanwhile, face Japan with the Black Ferns having won 95-12 when the teams last met.

But Yvonne Nolan, the competition director for Rugby World Cup 2025, insisted this week that closer games were on the way.

"If you like free-flowing rugby and tries, you're seeing it," she said. "If you like an arm wrestle, it will come. These matches are going to get tighter and tighter as we get through the pools and into the knockouts."

Nolan, who insisted all 16 competing teams "deserve to be here", added: "In 2006 I was part of an Ireland team beaten by France 43-0. Today, Ireland are ranked fifth, just behind France. If we all get behind these teams, that performance gap will close."

Yet Nolan's comments suggest it may be the best part of 20 years before the likes of Samoa narrow that gap.

But for many spectators, this World Cup may well mark the first time they have watched a 'live' game of international rugby union, with a relative lack of previous exposure to 'blow-outs' unlikely to detract from fans' enjoyment.

"What's really consistent across all the matches we've seen so far is the electric atmosphere, the joy and the vibrancy of the fans, and that sense and feeling that they're part of something that's really special," said tournament managing director Sarah Massey.

"And it's not just us saying that. We sent out a post-match survey to all of those who attended, and they are replying in their thousands saying how much they are enjoying the fan experience overall."