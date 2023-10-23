Bill Ackman Sees 'Too Much Risk In The World' And Covers Bond Losses
Billionaire investor Bill Ackman said that his hedge fund covered short positions on bonds due to global risks and a weakening economy.
"There is too much risk in the world to remain short bonds at current long-term rates," Ackman, CEO of Pershing Square Capital Management, posted on X Monday. "The economy is slowing faster than recent data suggests."
The announcement marks a reversal of his August bet against 30-year Treasury bonds when he mentioned, also on X, that his firm was shorting bonds because of inflation.
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said last week that economic growth has been surprisingly strong, and a slowdown will be necessary for inflation to return to the 2% annual target.
In September, retail sales, a key component in GDP calculations, rose by 0.7%, exceeding the 0.3% expected by economists. Data on industrial production released last week also outperformed expectations.
Major banks, including JPMorgan, Citigroup, Wells Fargo and Bank of America, reported in their quarterly earnings that consumer spending is slowing.
Powell also mentioned in the same speech that "geopolitical tensions are highly elevated and pose important risks to global economic activity."
JPMorgan Chief Executive Officer Jamie Dimon has also expressed concerns about global risks.
"The war in Ukraine compounded by last week's attacks on Israel may have far-reaching impacts on energy and food markets, global trade, and geopolitical relationships," Dimon said in the earnings statement on Oct. 13. "This may be the most dangerous time the world has seen in decades."
Ackman has been actively posting about the Israel-Hamas war.
© Copyright IBTimes 2023. All rights reserved.
-
Latest Developments In The Israel-Hamas War
-
Biogas Could Help India Replace Natural Gas And Achieve Decarbonization Goals: Think Tank
-
Seoul, Tokyo, US Condemn North Korea's Supply Of Arms To Russia
-
Arctic Archipelago Turns The Page On Its Mining Past
-
India To Overtake Japan, Germany To Become 3rd Largest Economy By 2030: S&P Global
-
TikTok Removed 4mn 'Violative' Videos In EU Last Month
-
The Israel-Palestine Tinderbox: Understanding The History Of The Mideast's Never-ending Conflict
-
California Governor Presses China's Xi On Climate Cooperation
-
Bird Flu Detected In Antarctica Region For First Time
-
'Double Game?' Migrants Pour Through Orban's Hungary
-
Modi's Call With Jordan King India's Way Of 'Acknowledging Arab Opinion' On Israel-Hamas Conflict: Expert