Apple Inc. has announced plans to invest an additional $100 billion in U.S. manufacturing over the next four years, increasing its total domestic investment to $600 billion. This initiative is part of Apple's broader "American Manufacturing Program," aiming to boost production of essential components such as chips and cover glass for iPhones and Apple Watches within the United States.

The company is collaborating with Corning Inc. to manufacture 100% of the cover glass for its devices at Corning's facility in Harrodsburg, Kentucky, a $2.5 billion project marking the first time all Apple device cover glass will be produced domestically. Additionally, Apple has partnered with Samsung Electronics to use its semiconductor plant in Austin, Texas, to produce chips for upcoming devices.

This announcement coincides with the Trump administration's imposition of a 100% tariff on chip imports. However, companies investing heavily in U.S. manufacturing, such as Apple, have been granted exemptions from these tariffs, encouraging reshoring of production.

According to a Reuters report, Apple's increased domestic investment aims to strengthen the U.S. manufacturing base amid shifting trade dynamics.

The company detailed its expanded manufacturing plans on its official newsroom website, outlining the collaboration with Corning to produce all iPhone and Apple Watch cover glass in Kentucky (apple.com).

Analysts caution, however, that while this investment is significant, it does not signal a full reshoring of iPhone assembly to the U.S., which remains logistically and economically challenging, as noted in a Business Insider analysis.

Market reactions were positive, with Apple's stock rising 5.1% after the announcement, according to MarketWatch, reflecting investor optimism about the company's commitment to U.S. manufacturing.