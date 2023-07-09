KEY POINTS Christian Pulisic is likely to move to AC Milan once terms are finalized with Chelsea, according to reports

Christian Pulisic, who is in the final year of his deal with Chelsea FC, is reportedly set to move to AC Milan of Serie A.

Soccer journalist Fabrizio Romano reported that a deal is already "in place" between the two clubs for the 24-year-old attacking midfielder. The scribe said that Chelsea accepted the conditions of AC Milan's final bid.

Personal terms were reportedly agreed weeks ago, with Pulisic only wanting to move to Milan as he continues his soccer journey.

The move was anticipated considering AC Milan also recently took in another former Chelsea player, Ruben Loftus-Cheek. AC Milan has had success plucking players out of Stamford Bridge, taking in the likes of Fikayo Tomori and Olivier Giroud in the past and garnering success.

The financial terms of the deal have yet to be revealed. However, NBC Sports reported that the Blues are said to be asking nearly $32 million in exchange for Pulisic. It was added that this is the reason why other teams had second thoughts about pursuing the American midfielder.

Either way, the impending move to Italy appears to be the right one for Pulisic.

The Blues added players Christopher Nkunku and Nicolas Jackson as new manager Mauricio Pochettino rebuilds the club's attacking core. Pulisic may not have fit in with the system that Pochettino has in mind.

Should the move to AC Milan be finalized, Pulisic may have to adjust his game to fit in. He is unlikely to play at the left flank with Milan already having Rafael Leao there. Hence, the 24-year-old midfielder will have to find a way to build up his minutes once the deal is finalized.

Meanwhile, Pulisic may not be the only one leaving Stamford Bridge as Sky Sports reported that Juventus has held talks with Chelsea over the signing of Romelu Lukaku.

The Belgian striker spent last season on loan to Inter Milan, which has yet to make an acceptable offer to the Blues.

Al Hilal of Saudi Arabia is also reportedly interested in the 30-year-old striker.

Despite the growing interest in the Belgian striker, Pochettino stressed that he expects Lukaku to first report back for pre-season.

"He needs to come back July 12-13 to be part of the squad to start pre-season," Pochettino stated. "With all the players that arrive, the first thing they do is to come to my office and say hello. That's what I expect if he's still a Chelsea player."