Ever-confident of his own prowess and deaf to claims of a conflict of interest, Donald Trump has been hosting European leaders and getting in some golf while proudly promoting his luxury Scottish resorts.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen found herself at the centre of this unabashed "golf diplomacy" on Sunday, as she visited the US president's Turnberry course to seal an EU-US trade deal.

Criticised by some European political leaders as a capitulation by Brussels, the pair announced the pact to the world from a lavish ballroom named after Trump.

"This just opened ... (a) relatively short time ago and it's been quite the success," the former real estate developer boasted to an impassive von der Leyen.

"It's an honor to have you at the new ballroom at Turnberry," he added.

Trump acquired the storied complex on Scotland's stunning southwestern coast in 2014.

Like all his properties and assets, Turnberry was transferred to a holding company now managed by his sons.

The family have long hoped it will again be used to host golf's British Open, the only major men's event outside the United States.

It last hosted the illustrious occasion in 2009, well before Trump took charge of it.

On Monday, he had to be content with welcoming Keir Starmer to the resort, as the UK prime minister arrived to talk trade and international affairs to the wail of the bagpipes, which initially drowned out their words.

Starmer said it was "fantastic to be here, thank you for your hospitality, and to see this amazing golf course.

"I'll invite you to a football ground at some stage, we can exchange sports," Starmer, who is a football fan, told Trump.

The US president later regaled the UK leader during a rambling press conference with tales of how he used local Scottish tradesmen to repair the ballroom's roof and huge windows.

The pair were to travel to another Trump golf resort in northeast Scotland later Monday to be joined by Scottish leader John Swinney, where the US president will inaugurate a new course on Tuesday.

The controversy during Trump's first term around the use of his own properties to conduct government business appears to have largely dissipated.

The 79-year-old Republican leader announced in 2019 he would host an upcoming G7 summit at another of his branded golf courses in Florida, before backing down following a domestic political backlash.

Six years on in Scotland, he appears very much at home in his own residences bearing his name in golden letters at the entrance -- and even on paper cups provided to visitors.

Any outcry appears minimal as Trump openly holds court with European leaders between rounds of golf, seemingly bending them to his will.

Swinney, who had expressed a preference for Trump's Democrat rival Kamala Harris during last year's US presidential election contest, has drawn criticism after reportedly agreeing a subsidy for a tournament to be held on the Aberdeenshire course.

Meanwhile on Sunday, von der Leyen courteously listened as the American president chastised Europe for its migration policies and ranted about wind turbines, which he branded a "con job".

"In all fairness Germany tried it and wind doesn't work," he told his European counterpart, who happens to be German.

Trump, who has made personal preoccupations political priorities, has long disliked wind turbines railing against them as being "ugly", and battling -- unsuccessfully -- to stop the installation of an offshore cluster near his Aberdeenshire golf course.

Von der Leyen appeared at pains to remain diplomatic, making a point of flattering the American president.

"You're known as a tough negotiator and dealmaker," she said.

"But fair!" Trump interrupted, eliciting approving laughter from his delegation.

"But fair," the EU chief conceded, ahead of a brief discussion which culminated in the Europeans resigning themselves to 15 percent tariffs on their exports to the US.