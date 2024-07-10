BMW is set to recall more than 390,000 cars in the U.S. because of faulty airbag inflators, according to the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. The faulty inflators could potentially explode, posing danger to car passengers.

The U.S. auto safety regulator stated that an explosion of the inflator could potentially injure the driver and the passengers since it could send sharp metal fragments straight to the occupants. In some cases, the agency said that it could even cause death of the driver and passengers.

Reuters stated that the recall of the faulty airbag inflators, PSDI-5, which were manufactured by the Japanese company Takata Corp., is considered as one of the most complex recall process.

There have been more than 30 deaths attributed to the Takata airbag inflators -- 27 in the U.S., as per Forbes. It also harmed at least 400 more, according to the NHTSA, including the driver of a 2014 BMW X3 who suffered from shrapnel injuries when the airbag exploded in October.

There have been hundreds of injuries attributed to the Takata airbags found on vehicles of different automakers. More than 100 million cars that were fitted with the same were recalled over the past decade.

In 2017, Takata filed for bankruptcy after the airbag scandal shocked the automotive industry.

In the most recent recall made by BMW, it covered models that were manufactured between 2006 to 2012. It included BMW 3 Series Sedans and Sportswagon models. These models may have PSDI-5 inflators that were installed by owners even though that they were not entirely approved by the German automaker as a replacement part.

BMW has informed the NHTSA that it was not aware of any reports about injuries or accidents caused by the airbag defect. The automaker said, however, that it will be notifying drivers starting Aug. 10, and that the dealers will be offering free replacement of airbag modules.

The NHTSA noted that investigations made by Takata, as well as independent laboratories, found the PSDI-5 inflator as susceptible to rupture following years of being exposed to continuous high temperatures and humidity.