Thousands of striking factory workers have expressed their disinterest in Boeing's revised contract offer, which proposes a 30% pay increase over four years and the restoration of performance bonuses, as per a survey.

The International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers District 751 (IAMAW) said Tuesday that the survey results from yesterday "were overwhelmingly clear, almost as loud as the first offer: members are not interested in the company's latest offer," Reuters reported.

In its latest revised offer on Monday, Boeing proposed a 30% hike for striking workers over four years. It said the new proposal would boost the average annual pay for machinists from $75,608 to $111,155, with an initial 12% raise, followed by 6% during each of the next three years.

Additionally, Boeing proposed doubling the ratification bonus to $6,000 and reinstating performance bonuses. However, based on the survey, workers deemed the revised offer insufficient.

Boeing said Tuesday that it would extend the timeline for a vote on the latest contract after the union had turned down the company's initial Friday deadline.

Monday's revised offer came after an overwhelming 95% of union members rejected Boeing's initial offer of a 25% pay rise over four years and a $3,000 signing bonus due to inadequate wage growth and benefits. As a result, more than 32,000 workers in the Seattle area and Portland, Oregon, began striking on Sept. 13, bringing production of key airplane models, including the best-selling 737 MAX, to a halt.

The IAMAW is seeking a 40% pay rise and the restoration of a defined-benefit pension that was taken off in a contract a decade ago. Boeing reportedly didn't consult the union before proposing Monday's latest contract, which now hangs in the balance given the majority of workers find it lacking.

On Tuesday, the union said, "We heard you, and you've told us loud and clear that this proposal did not go far enough to address our members' priorities."

"We have made it clear that we are ready to schedule mediated or direct talks with Boeing as the path to find a resolution to this strike."

Following Boeing's latest proposal, leaders of the IAMAW told members Monday night, "Boeing does not get to decide when or if you vote."

"The company has refused to meet for further discussion; therefore, we will not be voting" on Friday, as Boeing insisted, Denver 7 reported.

Due to the ongoing strike, Boeing's cash flow is anticipated to be greatly impacted as deliveries of 737s, 777s, and 767s are delayed. In the meantime, non-union labor is being used in South Carolina to produce 787s without interruption.