Bosnia's international high representative Christian Schmidt on Saturday threw his support behind a court ruling striking down separatist laws passed by the country's Serb statelet.

Bosnia's Constitutional Court on Friday suspended legislation signed by Serb leader Milorad Dodik that rejected the authority of the federal police and judiciary within the Republika Srpska (RS).

Since the end of Bosnia's inter-ethnic war in the 1990s, the country has consisted of two autonomous halves -- the Serb-dominated RS and a Muslim-Croat statelet. Each has its own government and parliament, linked by weak central institutions.

At a meeting between Schmidt and Denis Becirovic -- the Bosnian Muslim member of the joint presidency -- the two backed the court's ruling, said a statement published by his office on X.

It was "a crucial step toward clarifying the situation and ensuring legal certainty", the statement added.

"Domestic institutions have both the means and the firm support of the international community to resolve this unacceptable breach of the Dayton Agreement," Schmidt said in the statement.

"My thanks and recognition go to the state institutions upholding the rule of law and the security of all citizens."

Bosnia's divided politics and fragile, post-war institutions have faced increasing uncertainty in the week since Dodik was convicted for defying Schmidt, who as High Representative oversees Bosnia's peace accords.

Both the European Union and the US embassy in Sarajevo have condemned the legislation, which Dodik backed following his conviction.

Bosnia's Foreign Minister Elmedin Konakovic denounced it as a "textbook coup d'etat."

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio also warned that Dodik's actions threatened Bosnia's security and stability, and called on regional partners to join in "pushing back against this dangerous and destabilizing behavior".

The EU delegation in Bosnia emphasised that all decisions made by the Constitutional Court, including the provisional measures, had to be respected by all parties involved.

In response to the growing tensions, the European Union Force said Friday it would "temporarily increase" the size of its peacekeeping mission in the country.

NATO chief Mark Rutte was also due to visit the capital Sarajevo on Monday.

Dodik's actions come in the context of ongoing tensions with Schmidt, who holds broad powers to intervene in Bosnia's governance.

Dodik had already pushed through two laws that refused to recognise decisions made by the High Representative and Bosnia's Constitutional Court.

That led to his conviction last week and his being sentenced to a year in prison and six-year ban from office.

His refusal to comply with these decisions has led to international sanctions and further strained Bosnia's fragile political structure.