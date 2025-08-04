A Brazilian judge on Monday placed former president Jair Bolsonaro under house arrest for breaking a social media ban, escalating a dramatic standoff between the court and the far-right politician accused of plotting a coup.

Bolsonaro, an ally of US President Donald Trump, is on trial at the Supreme Court for allegedly plotting to cling onto power after losing 2022 elections to President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

Last month, he was ordered to wear an ankle bracelet and barred from using social media after being accused of trying to disrupt the trial with fiery speeches shared online by his sons and allies.

Under the ban, third parties are barred from sharing his public remarks.

On Sunday, allies of Bolsonaro, 70, defied the court order by broadcasting a live call between the former army captain and his son at a solidarity rally in Rio de Janeiro, one of several held across Brazil.

Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes reacted furiously, declaring Monday that the judiciary would not allow a defendant to "treat it like a fool" because of his "political and economic power."

Criticizing Bolsonaro's "repeated failure" to comply with the court's restrictions, he ordered him placed under house arrest at his home in the capital Brasilia.

He also barred the country's former leader (2019-2022) from receiving visitors, apart from his lawyers, and from using any mobile phones.

The new measures were expected to be met with fury in Washington.

Last week, Trump already imposed massive tariffs on Brazil and sanctioned Moraes for what he termed his "witch hunt" against Bolsonaro.

Trump's pressure campaign, including 50-percent tariffs on a raft of Brazilian goods, including coffee, has endeared him to Bolsonaro's conservative base.

At Sunday's rallies, some demonstrators waved US flags or held signs reading "Thank you Trump."

Bolsonaro himself did not attend the rallies, having been ordered by the Supreme Court to stay home at night and at weekends throughout the trial.

He faces a heavy prison sentence in the trial, which is expected to be concluded in the coming weeks.

The crusading Moraes has become a figure of hate on the Brazilian and American right for taking the fight to the far right.

He has repeatedly clashed with Bolsonaro as well as X owner Elon Musk, whom he accuses of failing to fight disinformation.