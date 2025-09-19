Venezuela's National Assembly approved in a first vote on Thursday a strategic cooperation pact with Russia, framing the agreement as part of what lawmakers described as a rejection of "the hegemonist policies of imperialism" and a commitment to international cooperation.

The agreement was advanced as the United States has deployed warships, submarines and F-35B fighter jets to the Caribbean, saying the moves are part of a counternarcotics effort. Caracas, however, accuses Washington of using the operations as cover for regime change.

"All in favor, approved unanimously," Assembly President Jorge Rodríguez declared, noting the bill will need a second discussion before becoming law. The measure, presented by lawmaker Roy Daza, outlines a "multipolar order based on sovereignty and equality of states" and calls for high-level political dialogue between Caracas and Moscow, as El Debate explains.

According to France 24, the pact includes cooperation in energy, defense, technology and economic matters, with a commission established to oversee its implementation. Daza described the deal as "a message of peace, a message of sovereignty, a message of the strength of the Venezuelan people."

The vote coincided with Venezuelan military exercises featuring Russian aircraft and ships on the island of La Orchila. Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino López wrote that the maneuvers demonstrated that "this homeland has defenders" in the face of external pressure.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump on Thursday denied that his administration is planning regime change in Venezuela. Speaking aboard Air Force One after a state visit to the United Kingdom, he told reporters: "No, no I have not," when asked if he had discussed ousting Maduro with Secretary of State Marco Rubio or military leaders.

Russia has long been one of Venezuela's main allies, supplying military equipment and energy investments and offering diplomatic backing in international forums. Maduro and President Vladimir Putin most recently signed a cooperation accord in May, extending their partnership until 2035.

Originally published on Latin Times