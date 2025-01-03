The bodies of a British woman and her South African fiancé were discovered in separate rooms of their villa in Vietnam under mysterious circumstances.

Greta Marie Otteson, 33, and Arno Els Quinton, 36, got engaged earlier in December and were living in Vietnam. The two had registered for long-term temporary residence at the Hội An villa in July 2024, according to the Guardian.

Otteson was a social media manager, and Quinton worked as a musician and comedian.

They had recently shared their engagement news on social media, describing themselves as a couple from different parts of the world "living in Asia, doing it together."

On December 26 at 11:18 a.m., Villa staff discovered their bodies, with Otteson found in her first-floor room and Quinton in a separate room upstairs.

Both rooms were locked from the inside, and initial investigations found no signs of physical trauma or break-in. However, several empty alcohol bottles were found at the scene.

The cause of their deaths remains undetermined, with local police conducting an investigation. Authorities are continuing their inquiry into the circumstances surrounding the deaths, including forensic examinations and interviews with villa staff.

The UK Foreign Office has confirmed its support for Otteson's family and is liaising with Vietnamese officials.