KEY POINTS Marcus "Buchecha" Almedia takes on Oumar "Reug Reug" Kane at ONE Fight Night 13

"Buchecha" is not overlooking the capabilities of "Reug Reug"

"Buchecha" may earn a world title shot if he wins over "Reug Reug"

Complacency seems to be a non-existent word in the vocabulary of Marcus "Buchecha" Almeida as he gears up for a crucial bout that may inch him closer to a potential world title shot.

The 33-year-old native of Sao Paulo, Brazil is penciled to lock horns with Oumar "Reug Reug" Kane in a three-round heavyweight encounter at ONE Fight Night 13, emanating live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on August 5 (August 4 in the United States).

Setting up camp at the world-renowned American Top Team in Coconut Creek, Florida, "Buchecha" knows that he has to cover all bases for an opponent who totes a 5-1 record with four victories by knockout.

"I'm training a lot for him. That's my best way to show respect to my opponent. Training as hard as I can, and that's what I'm doing," he told the International Business Times.

Kane has won three of his last four assignments under the promotion's banner, winning two of them by stoppage.

The hard-hitter from Dakar, Senegal was last seen in action in December 2022, showing off his superior wrestling and top control to neutralize Jasur Mirzamukhamedov throughout three rounds to cruise to a unanimous decision.

Almeida firmly believes that "Reug Reug" is a worthy foe who shouldn't be taken lightly.

"I think he's a great guy. He fought tough opponents. He fought really high-level athletes. And he has a lot of wins in ONE Championship," Almeida said of his counterpart at ONE Fight Night 13.

"He is like a legit, high-level fighter. And that's how I treat him."

Despite his high regard for "Reug Reug" and what he brings to the table, "Buchecha" still views Kane as an obstruction to his ascension to the division's upper echelon.

The multiple-time Brazilian jiu-jitsu world champion began his mixed martial arts journey in 2021 with one goal in mind—to capture the ONE heavyweight title.

"Buchecha" has racked up four consecutive wins since his professional debut in September 2021, and another victory will undoubtedly give him the pole position to face the winner of the heavyweight title unification between lineal champion Arjan Bhullar and interim titlist Anatoly Malykhin at ONE Friday Fights 22 on June 23rd.

Almeida isn't looking too far ahead, but he is aware of precisely what awaits him on August 5 if he plays his cards right.

"If I'm being honest, I never really think about the next fight. I only think about this one... My opponent is 'Reug Reug.' So that's my focus. And after that, we think about the next step," he stressed.

"Buchecha" hasn't gone the distance in his last four outings, and he intends to keep it that way when he crosses paths with Kane.

"I'm doing everything to get the job done in the first round. So if I can get that, that will be great for me. But he's a tough guy, a tough opponent, and if we have to go do this and go for three rounds, I'd be ready for that," he stated.

"If we have to wrestle, if we have to box, or if it goes to the ground, of course, I want to finish it in the first round. But if I don't get that, I'll be ready to do it for three rounds with him. Whatever situation the fight goes."