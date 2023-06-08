KEY POINTS Angela Lee is not expected to return to MMA according to Chatri Sityodtong

Chatri bares Christian Lee "wants to come back"

The siblings have remained silent on their futures following Victoria Lee's passing

The mixed martial arts (MMA) community is eagerly awaiting the return of ONE Championship's women's atomweight queen Angela Lee and two-division titleholder Christian Lee to the fight game, and company head honcho Chatri Sityodtong provided an update as to when that might be.

In a Facebook live question-and-answer session that has since been made unavailable, Chatri stressed that Angela may never step inside the cage ever again.

"Angela Lee is likely not coming back due to the loss of her sister (Victoria Lee)," he declared.

The Lee family was beset by tragedy this past December when Victoria Lee tragically passed away at the age of 18 with eldest sibling Angela making the announcement in a lengthy Instagram post on January 7.

Since that time, not a peep has been heard of from either Angela or Christian as they deal with the fallout of their youngest sibling's passing, effectively putting their careers on hold.

As for the reigning ONE lightweight and welterweight king in Christian, Chatri had the following to say.

"Christian Lee told me that he wants to come back," he later stated.

"I spoke to Christian, he wants to fight 100%, but he will take the rest of the year off. He will return next year. We will do interim title fights in both divisions this year to keep everything moving," Chatri was quoted to have said according to additional sources.

His last fight saw him take the ONE welterweight title after a dominant fourth-round TKO victory against then-titleholder Kiamrian Abbasov in November 2022, where Christian was the only one eligible to win the championship.

Prior to that bout, Lee also exacted revenge on Ok Rae Yoon by reclaiming his status atop ONE Championship's lightweight bracket with a second-round TKO after the heavily-debated ending to their first bout in September 2021.

Because of Angela's current status, questions arose from the fans about what happens next to the upper half of the women's atomweight division, and Chatri managed to shed light on the matter.

"Stamp (Fairtex) and Seo Hee Ham will fight in August for the Interim ONE Atomweight Championship," he replied.

The Lee siblings have become the most dominant names within the Singapore-based combat sports outfit, but with them having different responses to the sudden passing of their younger sister, the honor of representing their family in MMA appears to be solely on the shoulders of Christian for now.