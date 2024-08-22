Walmart (WMT) announced Thursday that it has partnered with fast food company Burger King to introduce a dining benefit for its Walmart+ members.

Walmart+ is a membership program that offers discounts and free shipping, similar to Amazon's Prime program.

The new partnership allows Walmart+ members to get 25% discounts off any digital order from Burger King. Also, starting in September, members can receive a free Whopper burger every three months with any purchase.

Walmart said the new benefit "serves as a practical, cost-effective solution to accommodate dining preferences and busy schedules while enjoying the iconic taste of Burger King."

How it works

Walmart+ members can redeem the offer using the BK App or bk.com. Members will need to link their membership with their existing Burger King Royal Perks account or create a free account. Once linked, Walmart+ members can visit the offers tab, select a participating Burger King location, add the offer to the cart and place their order.

The Burger King deals are being offered for no additional cost to Walmart+ members.

Walmart+ costs $98/year or $12.95/month, the membership combines digital and in-store benefits like free delivery from the store, free shipping with no minimum order, gas and travel discounts, video streaming with Paramount+, early access and returns from home.