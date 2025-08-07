Cambodia has officially nominated former U.S. President Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize, recognizing his diplomatic role in resolving a recent border conflict with Thailand.

According to Reuters, Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet submitted a letter to the Norwegian Nobel Committee stating that Trump's "extraordinary statesmanship" and diplomatic intervention, particularly a July 26 phone call to leaders in both countries, helped broker a ceasefire in Malaysia on July 28. The ceasefire brought to a close one of the most intense confrontations in recent history, which had claimed 43 lives and displaced over 300,000 people.

This nomination had been anticipated after Cambodia's Deputy Prime Minister Sun Chanthol previously indicated the plan and expressed gratitude, noting that the U.S. had reduced threatened tariffs on Cambodian exports from 49% to 19%, a move that likely helped preserve the country's vital garment sector, the Reuters report said.

Anadolu Agency also confirmed the nomination, reporting that Hun Manet's formal submission praised Trump's "exceptional achievements in de‑escalating tensions in some of the world's most volatile regions," and emphasized that the letter reflected not only the Prime Minister's appreciation but also "the heartfelt gratitude of the people of Cambodia."