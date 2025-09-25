Madagascar police fired tear gas and rubber bullets Thursday as protests in the capital Antananarivo over repeated water and electricity outages spiralled into chaos with looting and arson.

The Indian Ocean island is one of the poorest countries on the globe despite vast natural resources.

Police patrolled the capital in large numbers from early morning after authorities banned the demonstration the day before, citing the risk of public disorder.

But the protesters defied the order and tried to break through a police barricade to reach their planned meeting point in the Ambohijatovo district in central Antananarivo.

They waved banners reading: "Let us make our rights heard," "Stop a life of yellow jerrycans and darkness," and "We don't want trouble, we just want our rights."

Protesters also waved the viral pirate flag -- a straw-hatted skull and crossbones from the Japanese anime series "One Piece" -- which has become a symbol adopted by anti-establishment youth movements in countries such as Indonesia and Nepal.

Shortly before 11:00 am (0800 GMT), hooded anti-riot police in white 4x4s sped through the streets and fired tear gas to disperse the crowd, an AFP journalist at the scene saw.

At least three demonstrators were arrested.

By midday, protesters set fire to the home of a senator appointed earlier this year by President Andry Rajoelina. Firefighters brought the blaze under control while coming under a barrage of stones from angry demonstrators.

Soon after, the home of a city lawmaker was also vandalised. A third lawmaker's home was later targeted.

"Since 10:00 am, we have been shouting just to claim our rights. And they're shooting rubber bullets at us," said Aina, a 20-year-old student who gave only one name for fear of reprisals.

"This movement was launched to restore water and electricity to Madagascar. Here, we have about 12 hours of power cuts daily. That means for 12 hours a day, we leave the house, go to work, pay taxes, and return home and still no electricity," she said.

Despite the heavy police patrol, banks and stores were targeted by looting and arson, the rampage continuing after nightfall.

A curfew was ordered overnight from Thursday to 5:00 am (0200 GMT) on Friday. Schools in the capital were ordered to stay closed on Friday.

The water and electricity situation had become "unbearable," said a woman in her sixties, who asked not to be named for fear of arrest.

She blamed it on corruption, "arbitrariness" and a "lack of transparency among our leaders".

The protest, mobilised largely on social media, drew mostly young demonstrators and no political figures were seen among the crowd.

Rajoelina, 51, was re-elected late last year for a third term in a vote boycotted by the opposition and with less than half of registered voters participating.

He first came to power in 2009, leading a popular movement and benefiting from a coup that ousted former President Marc Ravalomanana. After not contesting the 2013 election due to international pressure, he was voted back into office in 2018.

During his time in power, Madagascar's economic fortunes have not significantly improved, with many challenges remaining unaddressed.

Some 75 percent of the country's estimated 30 million population lived below the poverty line in 2022, according to the World Bank.