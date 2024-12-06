A Canadian man is recovering from serious injuries after he fought off a polar bear in his driveway to save his wife from a surprise attack.

Police were called to a residential neighborhood Tuesday in Fort Severn, Ontario, for reports of gunfire. When they arrived officers found a dead polar bear, and discovered that a man had left to receive medical treatment for his injuries, according to the Nishnawbe-Aski Police Service.

Officials said that around 5 a.m. that day, the couple had gone looking for their dogs when they came across a polar bear in their driveway. The bear reportedly lunged at the wife, leading the husband to jump on the bear in an attempt to protect her, police said their investigation determined.

The husband was seriously injured after the bear turned its attack to him, until a neighbor arrived and shot the bear multiple times, which later died of its injuries. The man is expected to recover.

Alysa McCall, a scientist at Polar Bears International, told CBC News that while polar bears are more likely to come inland once the ice breaks up, it is rare for them to attack humans.

"If you're attacked by a polar bear, definitely do not play dead — that is a myth. Fight as long as you can," McCall told the outlet.