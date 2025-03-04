Ontario Premier Doug Ford is threatening to cut off electricity as well as nickel exports to the United States in response to impending tariffs on Canadian goods by the Trump administration. Speaking at a press conference following his re-election, Ford said that "if they want to try to annihilate Ontario, I will do anything, including cutting off their energy — with a smile on my face."

The tariffs, announced by U.S. President Donald Trump, include a 25% levy on Canadian goods and 10% on energy imports.

Later in the day Ford went on NBC's Meet the Press and doubled down on his promises, describing tariffs as an "absolute disaster" for both countries, citing potential damage to Ontario's manufacturing and steel industries, as reported by CTV News:

"We keep the lights on for 1.5 million homes and manufacturing (businesses) in New York, in Michigan and in Minnesota. If he (Trump) wants to destroy our economy and our families, I will shut down the electricity going down to the U.S. I am telling you we will do it"

Ford also threatened to halt nickel shipments to the United States:

"On the critical minerals, I will stop shipments going into the U.S. for nickel. It will shut down manufacturing because 50% of the nickel you use is coming from Ontario"

He warned that restricting exports of other key resources such as uranium, potash, aluminum, steel, and lumber would have a severe impact on American industries. "We will respond like they have never seen before," he added.

U.S. markets are already tanking. American plants and assembly lines will close. Americans will pay more for everything.



For the sake of the American people, President Trump needs to pull back his tariffs. pic.twitter.com/FAy0ctvujF — Doug Ford (@fordnation) March 3, 2025

In addition to trade restrictions, Ford outlined other retaliatory measures his government is prepared to take. These include implementing a surcharge on electricity sold to U.S. states, canceling a $100 million deal with Starlink for satellite internet in Northern Ontario, and directing the Liquor Control Board of Ontario to remove American alcohol from store shelves.

The trade dispute was central to Ford's recent snap election campaign, during which he sought a strengthened mandate to navigate what he described as an economic crisis caused by the Trump administration's policies. Ford's Progressive Conservative Party secured a third consecutive majority, though it gained only one additional seat compared to the previous legislature.

"If they want to go after our families, take food off our tables, and try to close our companies, we are going to fight like we've never fought before to protect Canada and to protect the people of Ontario," Ford concluded.

Originally published on Latin Times