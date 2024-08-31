High times have come to New York City's famed Fifth Avenue — with a new cannabis dispensary joining luxury retailers like Cartier, Tiffany & Co., Bergdorf Goodman and namesake Saks Fifth Avenue.

The Travel Agency store, located in a former Paris Saint-Germain boutique, features a gleaming white minimalist interior and offers products including pre-rolled, New York state-grown joints, THC gummies and pricey accessories, CNBC reported Saturday.

It's among 166 licensed marijuana shops that have opened statewide — including more than 50 in the Big Apple — since New York legalized recreational marijuana in 2021, CNBC said.

Travel Agency founder Paul Yau, who also oversees outlets in Manhattan's Union Square and Downtown Brooklyn, said the Fifth Avenue store was designed to appeal to "canna-curious" customers.

"The 40-year-old female shopper is a really strong demographic, and that demographic is just emerging in New York," he told CNBC. "When people came into our store, they knew immediately it wasn't an illicit store."

A customer who identified herself as Katie, a 37-year-old advertising executive, said she appreciated the atmosphere and the expertise of the employees.

"You feel like you're in a boutique," she said.

The Travel Agency, which plans to open another location in Manhattan's upscale Soho shopping district, isn't the only cannabis business that's targeting affluent stoners, CNBC said.

The Cann beverage company, which sells THC seltzer, recently partnered with the Surf Club in Long Island's Hamptons. Co-founder Jake Bullock told CNBC that he and partner Luke Anderson were seeking to target affluent millennials.

"It kind of has that very classic customer that Luke and I thought about the brand as fitting into their lives," he said of the resort area in the East Hampton hamlet of Montauk.

Luxury home designer Jonathan Adler also sells marijuana storage canisters and bowls for nearly $300 each and lifestyle brand Edie Parker sells smoker-friendly handbags, giant glass pipes and $450 table lighters, CNBC said

Actor Seth Rogen's lifestyle and decor brand Houseplant also sells marble rolling trays and ash trays that cost more than $200, and the company recently collaborated with high-end apparel retailer Kith.