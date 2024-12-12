Career Criminal With 59 Convictions Claims He Has 'Really Learned My Lesson'
The judge expressed doubt, citing his 'appalling record'
Michael O'Driscoll, a 26-year-old Irish man with a staggering 59 previous theft convictions, told a judge that he has really learned his lesson this time and won't commit any more crimes.
Appearing via video link from prison, O'Driscoll, also known as Foley, pleaded guilty to shoplifting beauty products from a Boots store in Cork on March 7, 2020. The case was delayed for years before he appeared before the court.
"I think this time I have really learned my lesson," O'Driscoll told Judge Mary Dorgan during sentencing.
However, Judge Dorgan had her doubts. "Given his appalling record I have to sentence him to three months," she said.
O'Driscoll, originally from Bandon, County Cork, and currently residing in Togher Road, has a long history of petty crime, with his latest conviction taking the total to almost 60.
