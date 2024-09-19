Five bodies were recently found arranged near a water park on the outskirts of Culiacán, Mexico, a display of violence linked to the ongoing conflict between factions of the Sinaloa Cartel.

The corpses were positioned against a wall, adorned with large sombreros on their heads and smaller ones on their bodies, in what appeared to be a deliberate and symbolic gesture, according to a recount by specialized journalist Ioan Grillo.

The incident is part of a growing trend of "body messaging," where cartels leave cryptic signs on or near victims to send messages. Though the exact meaning is often unclear, Grillo explained, the sombreros could be a reference to the "Mayiza," a faction of the Sinaloa Cartel loyal to Ismael "El Mayo" Zambada.

It remains uncertain whether the victims were Mayiza or if the killers left the hats as a taunt. This ambiguity is common in the escalating cartel war between the Mayiza and their rivals, the "Chapitos," the journalist said. Days earlier, a severed head was discovered in a pizza box on a Culiacán street, possibly referencing the Chapitos, who are nicknamed "Chapiza" (a play on the word pizza).

This wave of violence comes as the internal conflict within the Sinaloa Cartel, which began on September 9, continues to paralyze the city of Culiacán.

The fighting has led to an increase in murders, kidnappings, and fear among residents. Businesses and schools in the city, which has a population of one million, remained closed for a week after the violence erupted, marking an unprecedented level of disruption in a region long accustomed to cartel-related unrest. The economic impact has been significant, with many residents unable to work, adding to the growing anxiety.

Local crime reporters, who have long covered cartel violence in the region, described the current situation as more intense and fear-inducing than previous cartel wars. Residents also expressed heightened fear, with some considering leaving the city. The spread of graphic videos on social media, some real and others exaggerated or outdated, has only fueled the sense of fear and "social psychosis" among the population.

Over 30 people were killed in Sinaloa last week. Clashes have intensified after Los Chapitos declared war on the Mayiza, now led by Ismael Zambada Sicairos, son of the Mayo.

Renowned journalist Anabel Hernández said in her podcast Narcosistema that the clashes are a result of the Chapitos entering Mayiza turf. "The information I got is that the Chapitos wanted to invade on September 9 with the knowledge that they're stronger, that they have more armed people."